Transwoman brutally stabbed in Los Angeles; demonstrators take to the streets

Demonstrators converged on the Los Angeles neighborhood of Westlake late Monday to rally for justice following the brutal stabbing of a transgender woman Sunday night.

CBS News reports that unknown assailants attacked Daniela Hernandez, a transgender woman, as she walked through MacArthur Park just off Wilshire Boulevard. According to Hernandez, a group of men started calling out anti-gay slurs at her before proceeding to stab her multiple times. Los Angeles police are treating the attack as a hate crime.

“It is unbelievable that there is no compassion for members of our community in the midst of this global pandemic,” Bamby Salcedo, president and chief executive of the [email protected] Coalition said. “I do not get why people continue to have this kind of hate towards our community, being that our community is one of the hardest hit from this pandemic. Transphobia is (rampant) towards our sisters and we need to stop it now!”

At the time of this writing, Hernandez remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The attack on Daniela Hernandez is just the latest in a series of brutal attacks on transgender women nationwide. According to the [email protected] Coalition, 2020 has already seen the murder of 27 transwomen, most of them women of color.