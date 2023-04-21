Troye Sivan is “beefing” with Kelly Clarkson & we’re eating it up

Kelly Clarkson says her new single “mine” is about the unraveling of her relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

But could it actually be about Troye Sivan?

The gay pop/bottom icon posed the question on TikTok this week, after watching Clarkson perform a stunning rendition of the post-divorce anthem on her talk show. During the song’s final bridge, Clarkson appears to invoke Sivan’s name.

The “Angel Baby” singer has the video evidence.

“Troye Sivan/ Who the hell do you think you are,” she appears to sing.

“@kellyclarkson drop your location im [sic] ready to fight,” he posted in response.

Before we delve further into this controversy, we should thank Sivan for recording his video shirtless. The Australian sensation doesn’t always let his full body bloom on social media, but when he does, it’s more than worth it.

Last year, he sent Gay Twitter™ into shambles when he went full goth-twink for a revealing photo shoot.

new Troye Sivan Interview mag shoot has me in absolute shambles this morning pic.twitter.com/OrHuqHUSyJ — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) October 17, 2022

The 27-year-old king of twinkdom also had a video pulled last year for the crime of being too hot for TikTok. In it, he showed off the soles of his feet and used an AI filter to transform himself into an anime character. But the generator had other, and dirtier, ideas.

Instead of an AI-version of Sivan’s soles, it produced a ripped, nearly naked man.

Oh My! My! My!

But back to lyrical mondegreen.

Clarkson, as you probably know, didn’t actually mention Sivan. The real lyrics to the bridge in question are: “Sabotage, your choice of art/ Who the hell do you think you are?”

“Sabotage” and “Troye Sivan” sound kind of similar, right? Sorta? Maybe? Watch Clarkson’s masterful performance yourself:

Clarkson, who has many queer super fans, has previously said she never intends to remarry. The original American Idol winner’s new album, “Chemistry” explores all of her post-divorce feelings.

Much like Sivan, an unabashed queer artist for queer people, Clarkson doesn’t block out her fans from her personal life. She lets them in.

Given those similarities, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she says she knows exactly what Sivan was trying to do.

Maybe there’s a collab in the pair’s future? 🤞

Troye Sivan, you know what you did! ? pic.twitter.com/U0JS17D7dN — Kelly Clarkson ???? (@kellyclarkson) April 21, 2023

Since Sivan isn’t touring this summer, we may have the time to stop by the set of Clarkson’s show. We wouldn’t complain.

