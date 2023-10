I came out to my parents when I was 14. It was met with complete support and love. The biggest challenge for me growing up was that we were so close and shared everything, but this was the only thing I kept to myself. Mum reassured me and I felt a lot of relief.



The longest relationship I have been in was for 4½ years. Jacob Bixenman was a significant moment in my life. We ended in 2019. We are still friends and share custody of our dog, Nash.



The most important thing I want in a relationship is a sense of humor. Sure, attraction is nice, but I get over that very quickly. There are a lot of beautiful people in the world, but finding someone who is a best friend and someone I can really laugh with – that is the single most important thing.



I would love children one day. I am less attracted to the idea of marriage, but I definitely want to end up in a long-term relationship.



Troye Sivan speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald about his past family & romantic life and why he’s not in a rush to get married.