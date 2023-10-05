Troye Sivan says he’s not a bottom, but THIS photo sure seems to suggest otherwise

Troye Sivan is toying with the gays.

Back in 2018, the Aussie singer became a bottom king after releasing “Bloom,” his bop about taking back shots like a champ.

With lyrics like, “I need you to tell me right before it goes down/Promise me you’ll hold my hand if I get scared now/Might tell you to take a second, baby, slow it down/You should know I/I bloom just for you,” Sivan created an anthem for a generation of power bottoms around the world.

But after seemingly wearing the booty pride crown for five years, the 28-year-old flipped the script by revealing everyone’s assumptions about his sexual proclivities were completely wrong.

In July, Sivan rectified the situation during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast and turned the gay world upside down.

“This is actually something I want to clear up,” the twink icon said. “I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? It’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you.’ And people took that and ran.”

“I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case, and I just wanted to put that out there,” he added.

“I think sometimes people are just surprised if they go on a date with me or something like that and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not a bottom.'” WHAT?!

Ok, fantastic. We stand corrected and stan a twink top!

And just as the new world order had begun to settle in, on Thursday, Sivan once again set off a seismic event by dropping a new body-baring image to promote his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other.

The photo includes the the names of all 10 songs on sides A and B of the album and whole lot more.

In the black-and-white snap, Sivan lays naked with his legs bent putting his bare bum (side B) in a rather compromising position.

Breathe in!

While Sivan’s caption simply noted a countdown of “8 days” until the album is released on October 13th, fans extracted much more from the racy snap.

The gays believe they have once again been duped by Mr. Troye Sivan Mellet.

Bottom: The Album — ジョーイ (@wonderfuljoey23) October 5, 2023

Not you coming out publicly as a top only to pose like this for the album 🤭 — Gina Tonic (@ginatonicnyc) October 5, 2023

Not you bottoming on the artwork. — Love, Danny 🍂 (@DannyWxo) October 5, 2023

And he wonders why "fans thinks he's some sort of power bottom" like he said in that podcast. Make it make sense 🤣 — Carlos (@ZeGrowl) October 5, 2023

my fav bottom ❤️❤️ — John Guedes (@JohnGuedesJr) October 5, 2023

Something for the bottoms 😩 — PINK FRIDAY 2 (@ayush_minaj) October 5, 2023

We love a cute twink bottom ❤️😍🥵 — Timothee Styles ❤️ (@timmystyles92) October 5, 2023

While fans are obviously joking around, it should be noted that Sivan never technically said he was a top, simply that he wasn’t a bottom. Hey, the world could use some more versatility these days!

Regardless what you may think the photographic evidence appears to show, Sivan’s preferred position is actually none of anyone’s business.

So go ahead Troye and live your best top, bottom, vers or side life!

In the meantime, everyone can shake their bottom enjoying a snippet of his new song “What’s the Time Where You Are?”