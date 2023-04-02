Gay guys reveal all the reasons they love twink tops

Just as muscle-bound people can be total bottoms, the twinks among us can certainly be tops.

That might strike you as old news, but some people still connote “twink” with a preference for bottoming—and submissiveness, ditziness, and effeminacy—as we covered in our explainer of the term last year.

“I remember one time I was dating a guy—and this was when I was basically just a top—and he made a huge deal about the concept of a twink top and how we’re like unicorns,” one guy told old Vice in 2015.

So twink tops exist, but are they desirable? That’s the question one Reddit user asked this month on the r/askgaybros board.

“I’m a top, but my face and body are pretty twink-ish,” the user wrote. “Grindr’s slowed way down for me since I stopped being versatile, and I feel like most bottom guys are looking for someone more masculine. What do you guys think about twink tops? Yea or nay?”

Related: What is twink death and why is everyone tweeting about it?

There were a few naysayers in the comments, but their dissenting votes were overwhelmed by yeas.

“I absolutely love a twink top,” one commenter wrote, adding a drooling emoji.

“They’re the hottest, and the world needs more of them,” wrote another.

“I am pretty sure tops of all shapes and sizes are desired,” observed a third Redditor.

Another commenter said hotness is his only requisite. “Twinks, otters, daddies, bears, et cetera—if you’re hot and like to give a dicking, I find that totally desirable.”

Someone else wrote, “As a bottom? Particularly a physically bigger built guy? Yes, I love a twink top. You’re golden, man.”

Related: Are we headed for a twink takeover?

In fact, one commenter even said he prefers slim tops. “Because the muscular ones are usually more rough in bed and I don’t like it,” he explained.

And another Redditor replied to that comment, speculating that muscular men play rough because they’re expected to. “Personally, nothing turns me on [more than] a surprise, someone who is not what you expect,” the user added. “A big, cuddly, soft, and gentle bear, or a crazy, dom, little twink.”