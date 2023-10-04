Troye Sivan enters his supermodel era by flashing his underwear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Over the last few months, Troye Sivan has been all about strutting his stuff in his new euphoric music videos and on the splashy yet ill-fated HBO series The Idol.

And whether flaunting his twink energy or serving head-turning lewks on the red carpet, the 28-year-old has become quite the fashion tastemaker.

So it should be no surprise that the “Got Me Started” singer was a mainstay at this season’s Spring-Summer 2024 shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the course of several days, Sivan was spotted at the YSL Beauty party, stealing selfies with Lisa Rinna at Rabanne, giving crop top eleganza at Loewe, and serving denim drama at The Business of Fashion 500 gala.

But he capped off his style blitz by channeling his inner supermodel and sashayed down the runway at the Miu Miu show in a chic pair of silk board shorts.

Do the Naomi Campbell walk, T!

Troye Sivan walking Miu Miu s/s ‘24. pic.twitter.com/x2sYZkQi2n — ???.? (@italybutoncrack) October 3, 2023

Troye struck his best Zoolander Blue Steel pose as he walked the catwalk in a preppy demon twink nautical ensemble.

Decked out in a navy polo over a plaid button down, the Aussie singer kept his hands in the pocket of his shorts to expose a sliver of the Miu Miu-branded waistband of his underwear. Can you say truly nasty, nasty, bad pop girl?!

He finished his sartorial savagery by flashing his lean legs in a sockless pair of brown leather boat shoes. Foot fetish enthusiasts may start to feel the rush.

Sivan is in the midst of promoting his upcoming third studio album Something to Give Each Other.

Prior to the album’s drop on October 13, he’s released two singles. The summer bop “Rush” had all the gays’ heads spinning with its raucous dance vibes, while “Got Me Started” fully welcomed Sivan into his choreo era.

As far as what the rest of the record sounds like, Sivan said fans should expect to let loose.

“[I’m] having a lot of fun but at the same time …. I wanted to make sure there were like layers and vulnerability in [the album] still,” he explained to Apple Music. “But yeah, you can 100% party through the album.”

While you’ll still have to wait a little more than a week for the new album, respectfully gaze at all of Sivan’s other fierce fits from Paris Fashion Week below:

?| Troye at the YSL Beauty Party 'MYSLF' for Paris Fashion Week!



© yslbeauty pic.twitter.com/6V91QBq3NK — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) October 1, 2023

?| Troye at the Rabanne Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week!



© logotv pic.twitter.com/0uiBQqqz4V — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) September 28, 2023

?| Troye at the Miu Miu Dinner Party in Paris!



© justjared pic.twitter.com/7Gwix7QfJK — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) October 4, 2023