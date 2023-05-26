PHOTOS: 15 images of Troye Sivan serving his finest twink energy

(@troyesivan/Instagram)

Troye Sivan is amongst the cast of the eagerly anticipated The Idol. The new HBO show, due to debut on June 4, stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.

It made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last week. The two episodes aired were amongst the festival’s most-talked-about screenings, earning a whole heap of very divided reviews.

Some critics have blasted the tale, about the rocky life of a pop starlet named Jocelyn (Depp) as toxic, sleazy and pornographic. It comes from some of the same creators as Euphoria, and we have a feeling the press around its adult content may not do it any harm.

Sivan plays the role of Jocelyn’s creative director. He’s concerned with how his client is potentially being exploited and sexualized. It’s a role he must probably have some insight about, given his own experience in the pop industry.

Who is Troye Sivan?

Sivan was born in 1995 in South Africa but raised in Perth, Western Australia. A precocious talent from a young age, he made his first appearances on local TV in 2006, singing on a local telethon, and released his first record the following year.

A Hollywood producer spotted that telethon appearance and invited young Sivan to produce an audition tape. It landed him his first movie role, playing a younger James Howlett in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In 2012, Sivan began posting vlogs on YouTube, and he signed to EMI in 2013. Since then, he’s combined acting roles and music. His biggest hit to date was 2018’s “My My My”. He appeared in the 2018 movie Boy Erased, and last year featured in the HIV-themed indie-drama, Three Months.

Sivan came out as gay on a YouTube video in 2013, aged 18. He’d come out to his family three years before this. Since then, he’s been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and is not afraid to explore his sexuality through his art. Some gay listeners dubbed his 2018 single, ‘Bloom’ an anthem for bottoms everywhere and Sivan himself called it “subversively queer”.

“It’s true, babe… I’ve been saving this for you… Promise me you’ll hold my hand if I get scared now… Might tell you to take a second baby slow it down… You should know I bloom, I bloom just for you,” he sings. He later confirmed to Australian TV show The Project, “It’s about sex.”

As you would expect from someone who found an audience via YouTube, he’s a prolific social media user. Ahead of The Idol coming to HBO on June 4th, and Sivan’s 28th birthday on June 5th, let’s enjoy some images of Sivan owning his twink years to the max.