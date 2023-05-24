Troye Sivan goes on a fashion warpath with a slew of head-turning lewks to promote ‘The Idol’

For twink fashionistas, Troye Sivan is The Idol.

Whether on stage, in music videos or stunting at The Met Gala, the 27-year-old Australian singer/songwriter has been serving his slender style sass since first blooming onto the scene a decade ago.

So, while it should be no surprise that Sivan is a sartorial wizard, this week he really stepped up his fashion game with an arsenal of killer fits to promote his role in HBO’s new series The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival.

The show explores the sleazy underbelly of Hollywood stardom, with Sivan playing the creative director of a “nasty, nasty, bad pop-girl” portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp.

Peep the trailer:

Taking a cue from show’s seedy glitz, the “Bloom” singer perfectly encapsulated the vibe with a slew of edgy looks that devoured every red carpet Sivan stormed.

For a daytime photocall, Sivan channeled a naughty schoolboy with a billowy Valentino blouse and and a pair of black shorts. The unexpectedly mischievous ensemble was so hot it would be undoubtedly be banned in Florida.

A premiere afterparty found Sivan showing more skin in a black Alexander McQueen embroidered knit tank top which seemed perfectly suited for a late-night of dancing and debauchery after the paparazzi went home.

Well, maybe not all the paps:

?| Troye partying with the cast at THE IDOL Premiere afterparty!



© theidol pic.twitter.com/tb2XDSTwL2 — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 23, 2023

After recuperating from his night on the town with his costars, Sivan kept up the glamorously trashy rock star energy by rolling up in a chic blue suit sans shirt to a fashion show celebrating Dua Lipa’s new collaboration with Versace.

It’s giving Machine Gun Kelly at A Night at the Roxbury …and we love every second of it!

On top of looking effortlessly cool, Sivan also got to hang with K-pop star Hyunjin and Elite hunk Manu Ríos. Fun fact: Sivan and Rios share the same stylist, Marc Forne.

The studly trio held court at the same table and nearly stole the show from underneath Dua and Donatella.

?| Troye with Manu Rios and Hyunjin from Stray Kids on W Korea’s Instagram story!



© W Korea pic.twitter.com/CUFZ0jGHhW — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 23, 2023

Although Sivan has starred in films like Boy Erased and Three Months, he said his role in The Idol forged a new level of confidence in his abilities.

“It was the first time in my life when I really felt like an actor,” he previously told Elle.

“I’ve got my day job of being a musician, and then when something exciting comes along that I’m interested in or that I feel challenged by, which is pretty much every acting thing ever, I’m so excited to throw my hat in the ring and see what happens without this stress and pressure.”

We can’t wait to see what happens either!

While you’ll have to be patient until The Idol premieres June 4th on HBO, fans can take in more of Sivan’s best lewks from his Cannes fashion blitz below:

?| Troye photographed by Eddy Chen for the Cannes Film Festival!



© likethejetsons pic.twitter.com/KAGaTRxTKg — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 24, 2023

?| Troye and Lily-Rose Depp at the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail party!



© Getty Images pic.twitter.com/WpNhBLeEZX — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 24, 2023

?| Troye and Manu Rios at the Dua Lipa X Versache La Vacanza Show



© datewithversache pic.twitter.com/Kv32b8nES8 — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 23, 2023

?| Troye at the 76th Cannes Film Festival for THE IDOL Premiere!



© Mike Coppola/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Dw2yXxaDz8 — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 22, 2023

?| Troye and Dua Lipa at the Dua Lipa X Versache La Vacanza Show! pic.twitter.com/exFD68XZyY — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 23, 2023

?| Troye at the Dua Lipa X Versache La Vacanza Show! pic.twitter.com/5DOU6kgSD6 — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 23, 2023

?| Troye in Cannes!



© gorbun_roman pic.twitter.com/QGxg6MM5L8 — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) May 22, 2023