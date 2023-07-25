Troye Sivan channeled this pop icon to get nasty, promises lots of gay debauchery on his new album

His name is Troye… Mr. Sivan, if you’re nasty.

As if this summer wasn’t horny enough, Troye Sivan –– our favorite Australian twink pop star –– has taken over the airwaves (or at least the Spotify accounts) of the LGBTQ+ community at large with his sexy, club-ready anthem “Rush.”

To say Troye is feeling hot would be an understatement. And in a new interview with Apple Music’s Travis Mills, Sivan revealed he harnessed the power of Janet Jackson to embrace his sexual side in both the video and his upcoming LP Something to Give Each Other.

“I just think … she’s sort of the ultimate,” he explained. “I went and saw her concert at the Hollywood Bowl, this was a couple years ago now, and I really, really think that, that like set me on my path forward for the album in general.”

Sivan was inspired by Janet’s “untouchable” and experimental discography, as well her willingness to push boundaries, something we certainly see in “Rush” –– from The Village People-esque chants, to the red, slapped a** cheeks.

Troye also revealed Janet would be his No. 1 pick for a “Rush” remix, and we would love to see it!

That being said, Sivan admitted the response to “Rush” –– and its sensual video that’s already clocked over 5.7 million views –– has been overwhelming and unexpected.

“I’m just so happy because it means I get to make more [videos like this,]” he said. “You really got to fight to get visuals made these days, unless it’s like a TikTok.”

Sounds like we’ll see plenty more gay debauchery throughout the album rollout!

Speaking of the record, Sivan revealed he reunited with “My My My” producers Oscar Görres and Leland for a majority of the tracks, including one buzz-worthy collaboration –– though he’s keeping the artist’s name on the DL.

One thing he is loose lipped about, though, is living his bold, brash, and gay truth, and the record reflects that.

“[I’m] having a lot of fun but at the same time …. I wanted to make sure there were like layers and vulnerability in [the album] still,” he explained. “But yeah, you can 100% party through the album.” It’s giving “Dancing With My Tears In My Eyes”!

Of course, Sivan isn’t the only Aussie on our playlists this summer, and the seismic chokehold “Padam Padam” has on the gay community cannot be understated.

Don’t worry, Troye is a stan too.

“I’m an insufferable Australian,” he joked. “I get so proud and I love Kylie Minogue, of course, so … I’m excited to go home to Australia and kind of like celebrate.”

