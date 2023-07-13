WATCH: Troye Sivan’s super horny video for “Rush” is finally here, along with a new album announcement

Image Credit: “Rush,’ YouTube | Capitol Records

He’s been teasing us with sexy snippets and thirst traps for nearly a month now. But, as of today, 28-year-old pop star Troye Sivan’s new single “Rush” is finally here, with a horny, high-energy music video to match.

From the jump, the video for “Rush” (which, yes, Sivan has confirmed is named after the popular brand of poppers) is unapologetically gay, sex-charged, and maximalist in all the best ways.

The opening shot is from the teaser Sivan shared earlier this week: a man slapping his own butt, which is already red from spanking. Things don’t slow down from there. Everything in “Rush” is to the max, from a seemingly infinite supply of beer (downed via bottles and a suggestive keg stand) to a virtual army of hot guys for Sivan to make out with. Everyone in the background is getting on with one another, too.

The default pants position in this video is sagged. That means everybody’s showing off their underwear, whether it’s briefs, the waistband of a jockstrap, or no underwear at all—just bare booty for us all to enjoy. (You have to wonder how close this video came to being too risqué for YouTube.)

Feel the rush for yourself and check out the video below.

As for the song itself, it’s an undeniable bop that you can expect to hear blasting in every gay club for the rest of the summer. Sivan’s angelic vocals are on full display in the dreamy verses, before the chorus comes in with its near desperate shout-singing: “I feel the rush / Addicted to your touch / Oh, I feel the rush / It’s so good, it’s so good!”

Along with the video, Sivan officially revealed the title for his highly anticipated third album: Something To Give Each Other. It’s been five years since his sophomore album Bloom, and fans are beyond ready for Sivan’s next era.

The new album cover (seen below) shows Sivan smiling widely with a naked man on his shoulders. It reflects the unabashed sexual energy of “Rush,” but weaves in a dose of hope and queer joy, too. It’s fitting for what Sivan previously told GQ will be a “hopeful, joyous, sexy album.”

Sivan explained the album’s title across his social media. “This album is my something to give you — a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that,” he shared. “I love you!!!!!!!!”

Something To Give Each Other releases on October 13.