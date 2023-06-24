It’s the gay bop of the summer & we can’t get these ‘Padam Padam’ memes out of our head

More than two decades after Kylie Minogue couldn’t get us out of her head, the tables have turned. With her hit single “Padam Padam,” Minogue has taken over our gay, diva-worshipping minds.

The Australian singer released “Padam Padam” last month as the lead single from her upcoming sixteenth (!) studio album, Tension.

Since then, the track has become Minogue’s first Top 40 song in Australia in 11 years, her first Top 10 song in the U.K. in 12 years, and her first-ever Top 10 song on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

And “Padam Padam” is the heartbeat onomatopoeia on everyone’s lips. Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter tweeted “Padam Padam,” British M.P. Lloyd Russell-Moyle spoke the two words in Parliament, and U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia included the song on his Pride playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. (“‘Padam Padam’ is a gay bop, so that was easy for me,” he told The Hill.)

“I think the last moment like this would have been ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head,’” Minogue, 55, told Hits Radio earlier this month. “‘Padam Padam’ has really taken us all by surprise, and I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s taken on a life of its own, and I think this only happens once in a lifetime! That it’s happening again is just wild to me.”

And “Padam Padam” is especially popular among us gays, especially those of us in the 30-plus set.

“It’s the biggest song out right now,” one WeHo gay told TikTok star StanChris this month. “People are like, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ And I go, ‘Padam.’ It means, being gay and having a great time. … Everyone in this vicinity knows ‘Padam.’”

Need more proof that “Padam Padam” is the gay song of the summer? Check out the memes below, and tell us that you’re not all in.

Before Padam After Padam pic.twitter.com/e2APtfAsoi — Padam Padam meme retweeter (@Alexaraas) June 13, 2023

Blue before and after listening to Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue#DragRace #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/VQXrJGgJ1N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) May 27, 2023

Kylie writing Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/SoOteKrRok — ed (@erar97) June 11, 2023

Me and my friends since the release of Padam Padam. pic.twitter.com/VpOkDNYs2b — Angelo Figuera (@angelofiguera) May 23, 2023

Padam padam padam went the trolley pic.twitter.com/Cx4ajMP1rt — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 23, 2023

This really is me whenever someone (a straight person) asks about Padam Padam. pic.twitter.com/jQChBvajFC — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) June 12, 2023

Gay coworker just messaged me “padam padam” through Google chats and nothing else pic.twitter.com/83jJRWr4AH — Slaggie Rogers (@bradentbh) May 19, 2023

did everyone try the padam? i thought the padam was lovely — l’eclair (@eclair_fm) May 22, 2023

Okay I finally listened and I get it. pic.twitter.com/KHtofQBJLk — Adam James (@adamj_griff) May 22, 2023

Barista: What's the name for the order?

Me: Padam

Barista" Padam?

Me: I hear it and I know you wanna take me home and get to know me close when your heart goes — jules (@nohojules) May 22, 2023

the haim sisters dance to padam padam by kylie minogue pic.twitter.com/SAkmSzto4f — will (@getwellsoongeri) May 25, 2023

padam padam i hear it and i know pic.twitter.com/kev5wIqE3C — Nachito ??? (@maurignax) May 23, 2023

You chose books – I chose Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/rsSNqrTiBa — nick (@tommhardly) May 22, 2023

When Padam Padam comes on in Palm Springs pic.twitter.com/vD0c6B2tR7 — confirmed cis homosexual (@dozygay) May 26, 2023

I'll be in your head all weekend pic.twitter.com/uuNxpavODw — Descriminaliza STF ? (@M4C0NHI5T4) May 24, 2023

My brain when I try to listen to anything other than Padam Padam: pic.twitter.com/FovnbtDFcG — andreas (@MrDrewy) May 24, 2023

Elderly Millennial gays educating Gen Z gays on how to Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/r4qW7GMvOl — Ranch Devereaux (@theJacko) May 22, 2023

Over-30s gays in the club this weekend: pic.twitter.com/m7F1yNDjZG — Mark (@mrkphllps1) May 24, 2023

Gays over 30 hitting replay on Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/KiPWSa9Gyp — ? (@heyjaeee) May 18, 2023

Check out the glorious “Padam Padam” video below: