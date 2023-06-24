pick of the twitter

It’s the gay bop of the summer & we can’t get these ‘Padam Padam’ memes out of our head

By

Kylie Minogue in the

More than two decades after Kylie Minogue couldn’t get us out of her head, the tables have turned. With her hit single “Padam Padam,” Minogue has taken over our gay, diva-worshipping minds.

The Australian singer released “Padam Padam” last month as the lead single from her upcoming sixteenth (!) studio album, Tension.

Since then, the track has become Minogue’s first Top 40 song in Australia in 11 years, her first Top 10 song in the U.K. in 12 years, and her first-ever Top 10 song on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

And “Padam Padam” is the heartbeat onomatopoeia on everyone’s lips. Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter tweeted “Padam Padam,” British M.P. Lloyd Russell-Moyle spoke the two words in Parliament, and U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia included the song on his Pride playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. (“‘Padam Padam’ is a gay bop, so that was easy for me,” he told The Hill.)

“I think the last moment like this would have been ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head,’” Minogue, 55, told Hits Radio earlier this month. “‘Padam Padam’ has really taken us all by surprise, and I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s taken on a life of its own, and I think this only happens once in a lifetime! That it’s happening again is just wild to me.”

And “Padam Padam” is especially popular among us gays, especially those of us in the 30-plus set.

“It’s the biggest song out right now,” one WeHo gay told TikTok star StanChris this month. “People are like, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ And I go, ‘Padam.’ It means, being gay and having a great time. … Everyone in this vicinity knows ‘Padam.’”

Need more proof that “Padam Padam” is the gay song of the summer? Check out the memes below, and tell us that you’re not all in.

Check out the glorious “Padam Padam” video below: