Troye Sivan on his “very strange” relationship with masculinity after being named GQ’s Man of the Year

It’s not lost on me the irony of me winning ‘man’ of the year when I did drag for the first time this year [in the music video for “One of Your Girls”]. I feel more in touch with my femininity than ever, and I think it speaks to a point I’d really like to make, which is that my relationship with masculinity has been very strange my entire life.

I existed in this grey area between not being invited to sleepovers for girls’ nights and not getting along with any of the boys.

Unlearning and de-programming all of that has taken so many years and lots of people. I’m so lucky to have incredible women in my life. I pull so much from them, and their strength and power is something I’m in awe of.

I also have incredible men in my life. And the biggest thing for me has been the queer people in my life that I’ve met along the way. These are people I look to for self love first and foremost, and for love of each other and love of community.

Troye Sivan, 28, discussing navigating both the masculine and feminine sides of his personality while accepting GQ Australia’s Man of the Year award.