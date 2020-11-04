Trump baselessly claims victory and accuses Democrats of “fraud”

President Donald Trump has called the US election a “fraud” and says he is the winner, despite running behind Biden on electoral college votes and many states still counting their ballots.

The first indication on election night that Trump was not going to entertain the notion of losing came in a tweet at around 1 am Washington time. He said he would soon be making a statement, heralding “A BIG win!”

This was then followed by another tweet stating, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

That tweet came with a warning from Twitter that it was potentially misleading.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

An hour or so later, he addressed supporters and the press in the White House.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” the president said. “This is an embarrassment to our country.”

Pointing to the large voter turnout and believing he has secured more votes than in the 2016 election, he said, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

“We will be going to the US supreme court. We want all voting to stop.”

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

It’s believed that many Biden supporters voted early, and many postal ballots are still being counted. By contrast, many Trump supporters waited until election day to cast their vote, having been warned by the President – without evidence – that postal voting was open to abuse and potential fraud.

After Trump finished his whinge speech, he invited Vice President Mike Pence to the lectern. Pence. The VP said, “as the votes continue to be counted, we’re going to remain vigilant … we’re going to protect the integrity of the vote.

“I truly believe … we are on the road to victory and we will make America great again, again.”

No, that’s not a typo. He said, “again, again!”

Pence pointedly did not echo the President’s comments about fraud or calling for the counting to be stopped.

even at 2 am, Mike Pence really knows how to kiss an ass. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

At around the same time that Trump was claiming victory, Biden tweeted, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place.”

This was followed by, “We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election.”

It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

At the time of writing, Trump has won Florida, Ohio and Texas, but the pivotal swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin remain too close to call. Biden has won California, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado, among others. Biden has 238 electoral college votes to Trump’s 213. Some political commentators are suggesting that Republicans may have retained control of the Senate.

Many have criticized Trump’s call of victory, including those on the right. The rightwing writer Ben Shapiro tweeted, “No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has.”

No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

Indications suggest the election prompted the highest voter turnout in at least 50 years, if not the last century.