Tucker Carlson proves yet again to have the dumbest show on television

As a gay media site, we were shocked to discover that multinational, mainstream news network CNN has been gay this whole time, too.

Then we realized the outing came via Tucker Carlson Tonight, where facts are about as valued as objectivity. So, not at all.

During his Wednesday Fox News broadcast, Carlson welcomed Chadwick Moore for a discussion about Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill, which was introduced by state Republicans last month, would make it illegal for teachers to talk about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida primary schools.

Moore, a gay man who “came out as a conservative” after writing a puff piece on Milo Yiannopoulos five years ago, characterized opponents of the bill as “wacky.”

He added that “gay media like CNN” were wrong to oppose it.

Carlson sat with his signature furrowed brow as Moore’s perplexing comment came and went, before chiming into call opposition to the bill nothing more than a “fundraising opportunity for the Human Rights Campaign.”

Gay, conservative group the Log Cabin Republicans praised the interview, tweeting that Moore had “called out the Left’s lies about Florida’s parent rights bill.”

WATCH: @Chadwick_Moore called out the Left's lies about Florida's parent rights bill tonight on Tucker Carlson! "They don't want you to read it. They don't want you to see how reasonable it is. And they don't want to lose any grip they have on the education system." pic.twitter.com/QLoM8gbi20 — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) February 10, 2022

The exchange wasn’t quite as celebrated outside of the conservative bubble.

“Chadwick Moore you just proved the point of the opposition. ‘You can’t have open discussions in the classroom about gender, sexuality’ so no children will be able to talk about their two dads or their two moms,” tweeted LGBT+ activist Seattle Boone.

“This is not about 5-8 year olds,” he continued. “It’s up to 6th grade. Which includes the years when sex ed starts. Why lie? Because the bill sucks and Republican gay men want power, even if it means telling lgbtq youth they aren’t equal. Shameful.”

The Biden administration has also voiced strong opposition to the bill.

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community – especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill – to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are,” President Joe Biden wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”