Tweet about Hufflepuff’s ‘last remaining top’ divides Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter fans have been digging into the story’s homosexual subtext for years — since, y’know, J.K. Rowling didn’t reveal any openly gay characters until after the final book’s publication.

But out YouTuber Jon Cozart (a.k.a. Paint) really got people huffing and puffing over his recent claim about Hufflepuff legend Cedric Diggory’s sexuality.

Some commenters agreed with Cozart’s assertion.

And others were ready to report Cozart to the Wizengamot.

By the way, you can find plenty of gay Cedric fan fiction on the web, if you want more of that top energy.