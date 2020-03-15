Tweet about Hufflepuff’s ‘last remaining top’ divides Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter fans have been digging into the story’s homosexual subtext for years — since, y’know, J.K. Rowling didn’t reveal any openly gay characters until after the final book’s publication.

But out YouTuber Jon Cozart (a.k.a. Paint) really got people huffing and puffing over his recent claim about Hufflepuff legend Cedric Diggory’s sexuality.

All the hufflepuffs cried for Cedric diggory cause he was their last remaining top — Jon Cozart (@joncozart) February 12, 2020

Some commenters agreed with Cozart’s assertion.

I mean…. 😬 I would have cried for that same reason. But slytherin’s got enough to go around — Matthew Compton (@MattCompton97) February 12, 2020

This is not false. — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) February 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/rnvWZSbk4m — ꧁VICTORIA is away for a little while꧂ (@ParkedinNature) February 14, 2020

Most Harry Potter jokes I roll my eyes at these days but this is 100% valid. — Keegan Lubbe (@Dobvius) February 12, 2020

And others were ready to report Cozart to the Wizengamot.

delete this — Dallas MacDermant (@theSupremeRk9s) February 12, 2020

Enough internet for today — Martina (@MartinaIrgendwo) February 12, 2020

Hey jon, how about we never say shit like this again — Powerhouse of the cell (@gamesrockstar51) February 12, 2020

By the way, you can find plenty of gay Cedric fan fiction on the web, if you want more of that top energy.