Twitch star IamBrandon loves to flash sickening lewks when he’s not snatching up gaming awards

IamBrandon loves to win, both at video games and IRL.

Identifying alternately by his social media handle @iambrandon, or just mononymously as Brandon, this prominent gaymer has been garnering a reputation on Twitch since 2014.

The 35-year-old is also fond of serving fierce fits whether for a night out on the town or when he’s spinning tunes djing at hotspots around Chicago.

His gaming skills were publicly acknowledged in 2020 when he was lauded with the “Best New Streamer/Broadcaster” Award by Game Radars Golden Joystick Award.

And while iamBrandon features a variety of games on his Twitch channel, his preference is towards the horror genre.

“I have been currently playing the new Resident Evil 4 DLC, Separate Ways,” said iamBRandon. “The Resident Evil series is one of my favorites so any new content, I will eat it up.”

In addition to crushing contemporary games, iamBrandon’s channel also features “Retro” content, which permeates beyond his affinity towards horror towards more pugilistic gayming.

“As I mentioned Resident Evil is my favorite series but for favorite series of all time, it would have to go to Streets of Rage,” he added.

“Though it is a simple beat ‘em up, the characters, the style and music really grabbed me”

iamBrandon’s influence extends past the confines of just gay geek culture.

As a proud gaymer of color, he uses his prominent social media presence, which encompasses a fan base of nearly 100K followers across Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, to serve as a voice for the BIPOC and queer communities.

IamBrandon knows firsthand the importance of inclusion in video games.

“The Dragon Age series was the first time I was able to be a gay character and it really showed me how much I missed out on not seeing myself represented in a game.”

For more on this shining Twitch star, we’ve snatched some of our favorite pics and reels from his IG. Gayme on!