@FossilDaddy is a paleontological father figure with a love of gaming & a rock hard fossil collection

@FossilDaddy is a popular Instagram, Twitter, TikTok gaymer who has loved video games ever since he was a child. His love for gaming soon blossomed into him becoming a fossil enthusiast who loves the outdoors, as well as a fierce advocate for trans rights on Twitter.

Fossil Daddy’s earliest experiences with gaming come from the ’80s and ’90s, where two games in particular caught his attention.

“My favorite game of all time is Earthbound, better known as Mother 2 in Japan. I’ve had it since 1990. It’s been my favorite game of all time ever since. However, my favorite series of all time is The Legend of Zelda.”

“I grew up with the very first Zelda and the second one, and ever since then I’ve just been addicted to Zelda… I could turn any conversation into Zelda… I really think it was Earthbound and The Legend of Zelda which inspired me to go outside and look under every rock and every nook and cranny to discover what could be found outside.”

Dad wants to show his rock hard dinosaur footprint pic.twitter.com/0gZEr8WmGC — Fossil Daddy (@Fossildaddy) November 9, 2023

Not only does the handsome gaymer love The Legend of Zelda, but he also has a soft spot for the Pokémon series.

Happy Halloween! My Ash costume came in 3 sizes too small but Imma still wear it. Secondly, starting a 2nd channel called Cel Daddy where I discuss all things related to my second passion: Animation! I'm calling it Cel Daddy! Here are two animation cells from my vast collection! pic.twitter.com/GOrlDET1a9 — Fossil Daddy (@Fossildaddy) October 31, 2023

“I got Pokémon Blue and I just got hooked,” he says. “It appealed to me because I had that natural curiosity about what’s outside. I loved catching bugs. I loved catching things. Frog catching, to this day, is still one of my favorite things to do.”

Fossil Daddy’s love for gaming soon turned into an obsession for figuring out everything about the outdoors; from studying his favorite fossil Pokémon to his favorite real-life fossils.

“When you go through Mt. Moon, you have to fight the super nerd and take one of his fossils. I took the Helix Fossil which turns into the Pokémon, Omanyte,” he explains. “When I connected the dots and realized that Omanytes are based off of real-world fossil ammonites, it just kind of spiraled.”

“I had to learn everything about ammonites first, and then I had to know everything that lived alongside ammonites, like dinosaurs and marine reptiles. I had to know everything that came before them and after them. It just snowballed into another obsession. Pokémon inspired me to become a Fossil Daddy.”

Talking about Pokémon & Fossil Ammonites at the New York State Museum! pic.twitter.com/Qe1HsVgHHm — Fossil Daddy (@Fossildaddy) November 3, 2023

Fossil Daddy comes from the rock hounding community, which is for people who love to look for rocks, crystals and fossils. From his own experience, it wasn’t always the most accepting place.

“I started to realize the rock hounding community is a fairly conservative place. I remember I said something that was a little bit gay, and I had someone in the comments going on about how the rock hounding community is so masculine. He was glad that the queers hadn’t taken over it yet… He said something pretty homophobic and I said excuse me, I am a queer and I’m in the community, so **** off.”

“So I decided I was gonna step it up a little bit and just be more gay to show people who I was. At the time, I did not have a queer audience. I posted my first thirst trap and it was not received well… Instead of deleting the image, I just kept it up and I started posting more stuff like that.”

Fossil Daddy now fossil hunts professionally, posting his finds on his Instagram and Twitter. He also sponsors fossil hunts on his Patreon, where the user gives any amount and Fossil Daddy will send you a fossil as a thank you.

Fossil Daddy isn’t just known for being a handsome lad who loves the outdoors, however. He is also a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He is quite vocal about trans rights and does not back down from transphobes on Twitter.

Because Gays Against Groomers uses the same diatribe conservatives used to paint LGBTQIA+ individuals as groomers for decades. They are not pro-gay, they are pro-hate. https://t.co/xdKOOjhXLI — Fossil Daddy (@Fossildaddy) September 28, 2023

“I’ve always been very liberal when it comes to the idea of trans rights…when my friend came out as trans, and I saw how his family disowned him, and how much he went through, I identified with that because I went through a very similar experience coming out as gay,” he recalls.

“I said something in support of him, and all of a sudden I was getting backlash from my own community. When I realized gay men could be so bigoted to their own kind, the nails came out. I didn’t back down. If anything, it reaffirmed my beliefs that transphobes are bigots and terrible people. They don’t really deserve any sympathy when they’re online spreading hatred.”

The LGB is not a community without the TQIA+. When you remove them, look it what does: it creates hateful bigots like you freaks who have no other reason for living outside of hating trans people. https://t.co/M4Sjm8sJEr — Fossil Daddy (@Fossildaddy) September 23, 2023

“I just know I’m on the right side of history. I can’t really stand with people who appeal to fascists… The whole LGB without the T movement, they’re really falling victim to the divide and conquer politics. They’re trying to remove themselves from the queer community, which just makes the queer community smaller and weaker…We’re stronger together. If you’re too stupid to to realize that, then daddy’s gonna come after you.”

Fossil Daddy’s fierce defense of the LGBTQ+ community and his love for nature and history have all of the gaymers swooning.