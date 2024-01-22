Very gay man goes viral on TikTok for boasting about how “hetero, hetero, hetero” he is

(Photo: @thesoftestbunny_)

A TikTok user has seen one of his videos go viral over the last week.

Jacarick posts as @thesoftestbunny_. He is based in Florida and has been posting comic content since middle school.

A year ago, a TikTok he posted picked up over 11 million views. He was responding to someone asking him if he was straight and assured them he was “Hetero, hetero, hetero.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

However, last week he posted a follow-up expanding on just how straight he is.

In this “safe” version, Jacarick assures his viewers he’s straighter “than a pair of chopsticks lying flat on a kitchen table.”

“Straighter than the posture of a military soldier. I’ve never even seen a man before. I have no idea what a man looks like. Tastes like. Or feels like,” he says, going weak at the thought.

“Honey, if I was a homosexual, I would be out and proud. But that’s just not my life. That’s not my tea,” he adds, with a sassy finger snap. “You can’t clock me, sis.”

Obviously, the joke is he that radiates gayness.

He’s also made a version with more risque language and swearing, which has now notched up over 1 million views on Instagram.

Watch below at your discretion.

The video has gone down well online.

“Me around my family at Thanksgiving,” joked one person.

“Nothing to see here, just a heterosexual man being very heterosexual,” quipped another.

“My dad heard ‘straighter than the posture of a military soldier’ and spit out his coffee laughing,” said a viewer on TikTok.

Jacarick confirmed to Queerty he is—of course—gay! He was also delighted the videos had touched a nerve.

“My reaction to this video going viral is absolute excitement! I’m overwhelmed with joy and people’s reactions are amazing.”