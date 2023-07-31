The #1 viral song in the U.S. right now is a gay country bop about kissing on “b*ssy”

Image Credit: Instagram, @iamdallasdixon

Press play on the hit song “Good Lookin'” by Dixon Dallas and, for the first 25 seconds or so, you might think you’re listening to another classic country ditty.

There’s the soft strum of an acoustic guitar, that Southern twang in Dallas’ vocals, and those romantic lyrics all about looking into a lover’s eyes, starry night sky metaphors, etc, etc… Pretty standard country music stuff!

Then, the chorus kicks off with the word “he”—wait a minute, Dallas is singing about a dude? He sure is. But he doesn’t stop there:

“He’s bouncing off my booty cheeks, I love the way he rides / I can hardly breathe when he’s pumping deep inside / I kiss him on his neck and then he kisses on my b*ssy / Call him “Daddy” while I holler / Man, that boy so damn good looking”

That’s right, not only is “Good Lookin'” a gay country song—it’s an explicitly gay country song, one that manages to reference anal sex, daddies, and, yes, “b*ssies” in its chorus alone. Ride’em, cowboy!

If you’ve been on TikTok in the past month, chances are you’ve heard some of the song before. Before the end of Pride Month, recording artist Jake Hill dropped a brief teaser of himself singing the chorus of “Good Lookin'” with the caption, “Dixon Dallas is set to make his country music debut very soon.” That video now has over 19.6 million views!

To clarify: Yes, Hill and Dallas are the same person—he just puts on a cowboy hat and, voila! He’s actually a bit of a genre chameleon, creating different styles of music under different monikers (more on that below), and once you realize this persona is dedicated to gay country, the “Dixon Dallas” stage name makes even more sense. (Dicks-in Dallas—get it???)

On June 30, Dixon Dallas premiered his debut track, “Good Lookin'” in full. It’s scored over two million plays across various YouTube uploads, and many of his follow-up TikToks have garnered views in the millions, too.

The singer-songwriter has referred to the single as the “number 1 country song in America,” and, well, he’s not entirely wrong! “Good Lookin'” currently sits at the top of Spotify’s “Viral 50 – USA” playlist—which pulls metrics from plays, shares, and engagement across social media platforms—outranking the likes of popular Barbie soundtrack songs, as well as the signature hit from late singer Sinéad O’Connor, “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Of course, historically speaking, country hasn’t been the most inclusive genre. It’s really only been in the past decade or so that we’ve seen out musicians break through—Brandi Carlile, TJ Osborne of The Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck—but even they’re not necessarily topping streaming charts (The exception being Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road,” which was a true genre-bending phenomenon.)

Which is all to say, the viral success of “Good Lookin'” is not to be dismissed. It’s rare to hear a country track this audaciously gay—let alone this unabashedly raunchy and explicit—and it’s even rarer to see one climb any kind of music chart.

And on top of all of that? It’s actually incredibly catchy. Dixon Dallas made the thirsty gay country earworm we’ve been waiting for!

Over on The Social Media Platform Formerly Known As Twitter, folks are loving the track and cheering on its breakthrough success. Here’s just a few of our favorite takes on “Good Lookin'”:

Dixon Dallas and these gay country songs… pic.twitter.com/VUDpxLBs8e — JR (@JayRRogers) July 25, 2023

how can we make this go #1 pic.twitter.com/OoUD3OecZo — matt (@mattxiv) July 28, 2023

No cause that’s my song for real! pic.twitter.com/gnQN5iyyUe — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 28, 2023

Does this man suck dick for real???? Because I wanna stan so bad but I need to know he’s walking the walk first ……. https://t.co/B19VrYNN3X — Connor (@tinydancer619) July 29, 2023

Who is Dixon Dallas, really? And is Jake Hill queer?

As we mentioned, Dixon Dallas is actually just an alter-ego of Jake Hill, a singer-songwriter from southern Alabama who’s been making music since 2016. But what’s surprising is that Hill’s music doesn’t sound anything like “Good Lookin’.”

According to his artist bio on Spotify, his music combines elements of hip-hop and “metalcore”—in other words, there’s a lot less country twang and a lot more trap beats and guitar shreds. He may have started off making meme music, but he’s had a ton of success, racking up over 3.7 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform

The idea that a musician would adopt a new moniker to release an entirely different genre of music is nothing new. With “Dixon Dallas,” Hill’s essentially pulling a reverse Garth Brooks (back in ’99, the country hit-maker infamously introduced the world to his rock persona, Chris Gaines), but with considerably more success (the Gaines gambit was met with confusion, and Brooks went back to being himself after one album).

Unfortunately, Hill’s musical output isn’t overtly gay like “Good Lookin’,” but it’s worth noting he has yet another persona that’s doing something similar. What Dixon Dallas is to country, ur pretty (stylized with lower-case letters) is to pop-punk.

Since ’21, Hill’s been releasing high-energy tracks under the ur pretty moniker like “Hit My Spot” and “Fill Me Up”—all of which feature explicit lyrics about gay sex. Here’s just a sampling from the single, “Keep Riding Me”:

“Yeah, your mustache tickles my n*tsack, baby / You know that’s fine with me / You said you wanna cover my face with love / So maybe I’ll find out and see.”

So, yeah, not exactly subtle!

But what’s interesting is that, despite the obvious queerness found in the output of Dixon Dallas and ur pretty, Hill himself has not specifically identified himself as queer or part of the broader LGBTQ+ community.

Because of this, some people online are eager to label him a “queerbaiter,” citing Hill’s origins in making jokey, meme-friendly music as evidence that Dixon Dallas’ music—no matter how catchy it might be—as nothing more than parody. As you can see, it’s got folks divided:

A little sad to find out this is a straight man who is just using Dixon Dallas as a “gay persona”. Catchy songs and good representation but doesn’t sit right with me. https://t.co/px3yqFiaNq — Bicon (@the_bicon) July 28, 2023

he’s made queer music under all of his fucking projects there’s no way he’s straight fuck off ?? literally his 3 songs under dixon dallas are queer. do you know how much goes into making a song. and risking homophobia from ppl who stumble upon it. https://t.co/GxaJyang07 — spencer met sprinkle (@musictism) July 29, 2023

Wait isn’t that the same guy who did this song? Jake Hill and Dixon Dallas are the same person – just in different genres ??? https://t.co/9KSFDmSfJ9 pic.twitter.com/ebAvY1dx1K — A-TRAIN OF THOUGHT (VIRAL ERA) • MUSIC ACCT (@ATRA1N0FTH0UGHT) July 28, 2023

Out of respect for Hill’s privacy, we’ll reserve any further judgement on the matter. And, regardless, the viral success of “Good Lookin'” is worth celebrating. Like Lil Nas X before him, it’s cool to see Dallas throw tradition out the window and give us a country bop that is boldly, undeniably gay. And horny!

And, who knows, if “Good Lookin'” keeps up the momentum, maybe it can climb Billboard’s country music chart and give us a bonafide hit gay country anthem!