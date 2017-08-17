Who wants to watch this Welsh rugby hunk dance in his underwear to Kenny Rogers?

How does that saying go?
“Dance like no one’s watching”…
Or is it “Dance like 56,000 people are watching?”
We’re thinking the latter, as that’s roughly the number of people who have viewed Welsh rugby stud Rhys Webb gyrating in his underwear to Kenny Rogers.
And we have a feeling that counter is about to tick even higher…
“Caught in the act,” reads the caption, as Rhys does his best karaoke sing-a-long to “The Gambler.”
There are a few other acts we’re sure you wouldn’t mind catching Rhys in, but that’s neither here nor there.
His thirst-inducing Instagram, however, is both here and there:
7 Comments
Prax07
Pass…
amigay
I guess it really is true. White men CAN’T dance.
Ejens005
Maybe he’s good at other things.
BriBri
I certainly wouldn’t kick him out of bed for lackluster dancing!
skilos
Wish I had missed it……..
scotshot
This guy has a big giant head.
Look up.
o.codone
awful. but his lips. yum
