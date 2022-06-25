WATCH: 5 times ‘Broadway Bares’ proved that less is more

In 1992, Broadway legend Jerry Mitchell presented the very first Broadway Bares. Cast members from The Will Rogers Follies strutted their stuff at New York City’s Splash bar, stripping down to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Thirty years later, the event has raised nearly $22 million and returns this year to the Hammerstein Ballroom for an epic evening featuring more than 150 of Broadway’s best dancers and stars.

Tickets are still available for this strip-tacular event, including VIP packages for those who want to rub shoulders with Mitchell at a pre-show cocktail party. In the meantime, here’s a stroll down memory lane, featuring some of our favorite Broadway Bares performances from years past.

Related: 5 stage shows that had audiences gagging over full-frontal nudity

A corset-wearing Laverne Cox made a special appearance at Broadway Bares 2015: Top Bottoms of Burlesque, joined by Casey Lee Ross, who teased and taunted during this homage to the Golden Age of Broadway.

Who knew a few years ago that travel would be put on the back burner amid a global pandemic? Broadway Bares 2019: Take Off celebrated the miracle of flight, including the sexy number “Ground Crew” featuring Adam Perry and a team of buff baggage handlers.

Broadway Bares 2016: On Demand went full-throttle medieval realness with “Throne Games.” The epic number matched warrior against servant in a battle over a radiant dragoness.

It was back to school for Broadway Bares 2017: Strip U. Led by J. Harrison Ghee, an ensemble of 20 women celebrated women’s resilience against the patriarchy, declaring “The Future is Female.”

Broadway belter Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (currently delivering a hilarious performance as Delia in the Beetlejuice reboot) led the opening of Broadway Bares 2007: Myth Behavior, which reimagined our favorite classic legends.