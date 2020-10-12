WATCH: Can an outcast gay boy conquer high school…in drag?

Anyone needing a good, ole’ fashioned effervescent uplift, look no further than the trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the new movie adaptation of the hit West End musical.
Based on a true story, the musical follows 16-year-old Jamie, an outcast gay boy in the British equivalent of high school. Jamie dreams of stardom, of a career performing on stage, but even his teachers discourage him from pursuing it. Jamie takes solace in his friendship with Pritti, a fellow school outcast bullied for being Muslim. Together the two begin to hatch an outrageous plot: Jamie will start performing in local drag clubs, before hitting up the prom in drag too.
The new film version, produced by Disney and 20th Century Films, stars newcomer Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and Oscar-nominee Richard E. Grant arrives in theatres (theoretically, anyway) January 22. Have a look, and prepare to get fabulous.
One Comment
Daggerman
..this is quite literally predictable crap, why because it tells us only about fantasy…it does NOT happen like this so therefore we are just getting teased into a unrealistic life of bullshit. A faghag utters the line…start being you! Blimey, how original is that.