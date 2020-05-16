WATCH: ‘Cheer’ star Lexi Brumback queerantines with Jordan Star about coming out, dating, and Pride plans

Continuing in 2020’s unexpected video chat trend, Queerty’s Jordan Star caught up with openly bi cheerleader Lexi Brumback, star of Cheer on Netflix.

The docuseries became a megahit earlier this year, following the cheer squad at Navarro College in Texas as they prepare for a high stakes national championship.

The two talk about being a queer woman in the cheer scene, her relationship with trans influencer Dominic Green, and so much more. Plus she gives an exclusive announcement about her plans for 2020 Pride, despite the summer’s canceled physical gatherings.

Watch: