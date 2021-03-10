WATCH: A closeted gay man navigates apartheid and sexual tension in ‘Moffie’

Hot off the festival circuit, the new trailer for the South African drama Moffie has arrived.

Moffie (the South African equivalent of “f*ggot”) follows young Nicholas van der Swart (Kai Luke Brummer), a gay man fulfilling his mandatory military service in 1980s South Africa amid the backdrop of apartheid. As tensions between South Africa and the neighboring nation of Angola brew, Nicholas must endure increasing psychological stress–not to mention violent homophobia–as he and his fellow troops prepare for war. Amid the buildup, Nicholas also comes to recognize the evils of the racist system he’s sworn to defend, as well as his blossoming feelings for a fellow soldier.

Based on the memoir of the real-life South African soldier Andre Carl van der Merwe, director Oliver Hermanus helms the movie from a script he co-wrote with Jack Sidey. Moffie won rave reviews on the international film festival circuit last year, where the film received a nomination for the coveted Queer Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.

Moffie comes to video on demand April 9.