WATCH: A closeted British soldier is getting everyone hot and bothered in ‘Moffie’

Generating buzz ahead of its streaming debut, the trailer for Moffie has landed.

Moffie adapts André Carl van der Merwe’s autobiographical novel about white soldiers enforcing the apartheid government of South Africa in the 1980s to the big screen. The story centers on Nicholas Van der Swart (played by Kai Luke Brummer), a closeted man drafted into the very homophobic military. There, he develops a romantic attraction to Stassen (Ryan de Villiers), a fellow recruit. Incidentally, “moffie” is a homophobic slur commonly used in South Africa, which refers to an effeminate man.

Moffie won raves at the Venice Film Festival last year, and would have enjoyed a theatrical release here in the US. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has forced the film to debut on streaming last week in South Africa & the UK. A US release date remains pending.