WATCH: Drew Droege’s ‘Chloe’ is back and fully vaccinated

The CDC may be full of helpful vaccine advice, but we’re quite certain they can’t top that of Drew Droege’s Chloë Sevigny.

“Whilst the health artisan drives the needle deep in your arm meat, think of blistered goose toast drenched in pig milk. Boom. You have the vaccine.”

Simple!

It’s been two years since Droege delighted with his Sevigny impression, and what better way to come out of hiatus than by encouraging folks to make those vaccine appointments ASAP.

So watch below, and then get pricked, America!