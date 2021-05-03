WATCH: Fashion fabulousness gets dark in the first trailer for ‘Halston’

Maybe it’s the music. The first trailer for the new Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix series Halston has arrived set to a goth version of Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” In short, we’re creeped out.

Halston follows the rise and fall of the titular designer who became the face of American fashion in the 1970s and ’80s. Halston became known for his eccentric designs and use of celebrity models in his runway shows, and as a fixture at New York’s Studio 54. Drug addiction and personal woes sent his career into a tailspin by the mid-80s, with his fashion empire eventually stolen away by corporate deities. He died of AIDS in 1990.

The new series sees Ewan McGregor step into the tile role alongside actors Krysta Rodriguez, Bill Pullman, Rory Culkin, Gian Franco Rodriguez and Vera Farmiga.

Halston arrives on Netflix May 14.