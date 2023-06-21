WATCH: ‘Gimme More’ or ‘Toxic’? Your first look at the Britney Spears Broadway show

Justin Moore and Ryan Steele in ‘Once Upon a One More Time.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy

What’s a princess to do? That’s the big question on everyone’s mind in Once Upon a One More Time, the first musical to kick off Broadway’s 2023-24 season.

Inspired by the Britney Spears songbook (which includes plenty of hits penned by collaborator Max Martin, who’s also represented down the block with & Juliet), the musical stars Briga Heelan making her Broadway debut as Cinderella, and Justin Guarini (American Idol, season 1) as a handsy Prince Charming.

Queerty obtained a first look at the musical, which features direction and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, who have worked with Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, along with choreographing some of our favorite binge-worthy competition series like So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars.

Expect all of your favorite Britney Spears hits, including “Circus,” “Toxic,” and “Work B*tch.”

The cast of Broadway’s ‘Once Upon a One More Time.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy

Spears, whose volatile personal and professional relationships have kept her in the spotlight since “…Baby One More Time” was released in 1998, was back in the news this week, this time regarding the fractured relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Producers hope that audiences, including fans dedicated to the #FreeBritney movement, will find inspiration in the jukebox musical, but only time will tell if we’ll will want to “Scream & Shout” with excitement or proclaim, “I Wanna Go.”

Check out the official trailer for Once Upon a One More Time below.