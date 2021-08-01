WATCH: Hands down the greatest gymnastics commentary of all time

There’s really nothing quite like Olympic commentary. Where else can you learn about how a gymnast pulled off a kip, hip circle, Tsukahara, or the ever-elusive Yurchenko?
British actor and TV presenter Joe Tracini has boiled down the essence of punditry and added his own, unique spin.
We could truly listen to him spout nonsense forever.
Related: PHOTOS: The U.S. men’s gymnastics team are walking, talking thirst traps
Here’s a sample:
“Quilted wrists — folds like a crepe. Semi-detached bungalow; cinnamon opinion. Ankles, oof. Luxury balloon, vol-au-vent and a custard cream. Nice hors d’oeuvre, let down by the biscuit.”
Shared via Twitter, the video has racked up over 85K likes, with commenters describing it as “brilliant,” “beautiful,” and “thrilling.”
Watch:
It’s been an honour commentating the gymnastics today. pic.twitter.com/ZaBeoNRkNi
— Joe Tracini (@joetracini) July 24, 2021
One Comment
Dunnedin
OMG, even though I know gymnastic terms, his “commentary” is fantastic! I realize that most of what is said in commentary, unless you are familiar with what is being commented on, might as well be “blah” words – substitute any term you don’t know with the word “blah” and it will make as much sense (but not as entertaining as Joe’s).