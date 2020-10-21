WATCH: Karen screams “F*ck Black Lives Matter” after barista asks her to wear a mask

Racist, anti-mask Karens continue to give white women a bad name, this time after an incident in Santee, California. A woman who works as a barista at a Starbucks there posted footage of a woman’s racist tirade over being asked to wear a mask.

User @Alex_beckom posted the footage to Twitter. In it, she serves two women their order at the Starbucks. One of the women wore a “Trump 2020” mask over her chin, but not her nose and mouth. When Alex asked her to wear her mask correctly, the Karen went off.

“You’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter,” the woman growled. “F*ck Black Lives Matter.”

“And you’ll have to keep your mask on when you come back again, so I’m sorry,” the barista said, staying remarkably well-composed.

“It’s not a law,” the woman continued to whine. “It’s not a law and I can show you the penal code and everything. It’s a hoax. I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask. This is America and I don’t have to do what you say. Trump 2020!”

In an amazing twist, Alex managed to remain calm and get the customer a straw and sugar for her coffee, despite the racist jabs. It’s also kind of amazing that the Karen was wearing a mask, just not properly.

The incident is just the latest in a series of outbursts by entitled white women during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, we here at Queerty have documented racist outbursts, homophobic attacks, and posing as “government employees” threatening essential workers for enforcing mask rules.