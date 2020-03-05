WATCH: Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” interrupts press conference about the coronavirus

Lady Gaga accidentally crashed an Italian press conference about the coronavirus.

The Regione Liguria council’s coronavirus commission was wrapping up a somber public information meeting at the Sala della Transparenza in Genoa, Italy when Gaga’s new song “Stupid Love” suddenly began blaring from someone’s phone.

The moment was witnessed by roughly 40,000 people who were watching the press conference on Facebook Live and quickly went viral.

A council in Italy held a meeting regarding the Coronavirus, and #StupidLove accidentally started playing from someone's phone ? You can watch the official video here (@ 22:56mins): https://t.co/vrX1TxLDBR pic.twitter.com/jmg9OLMHcQ — Gaga Media ? (@GagaMediaDotNet) March 1, 2020

At least 25 people in Liguria have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 2,502 confirmed cases of the virus in Italy as a whole.

Lady Gaga responded to the musical moment of levity by tweeting, “And this is why I make music.”

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

“Stupid Love” was released as as the lead single from Gaga’s upcoming album Chromatica, which is set to be released on April 10.

