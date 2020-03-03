prayed up

Like with HIV and homosexuality, Mike Pence believes the solution to coronavirus is to pray it away

You’ve likely heard by now that Vice President Mike Pence is heading up Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force and it’s kinda sorta already a total disaster.

Not only is the group made up of almost entirely white men (and one white female), but only two of them have medical degrees, and hardly any of them are public health/public policy experts.

With those sorts of credentials, it makes perfect sense that they’ve decided to use prayer as a key method for combating the highly contagious virus currently spreading across the country that has already killed six Americans.

A photo of Pence’s “pray the coronavirus away” group prayer sesh began circulating on social media late last week.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Pence has opted to use prayer in response to complex issues he knows absolutely nothing about.

When Indiana was facing a massive HIV outbreak between 2011 and 2015, then-Governor Pence chose to “pray on it” rather than follow the advice of health officials and introduce a needle exchange to limit its spread.

Pence is also a longtime proponent of “pray the gay away” conversion therapy and once advocated for the use of federal funding to treat people “seeking to change their sexual behavior.”

Twitter responded to the Vice President’s “pray the coronavirus away” photo opp with horror and ridicule:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump called the whole Coronavirus thing a “hoax” being engineered by “fear mongering” Democrats. His eldest son, Don Jr., took it one step further by saying Democrats hope “millions” of Americans die so his father doesn’t get reelected.