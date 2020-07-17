WATCH: It’s like ‘Lord of the Flies’, but gayer

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every Friday, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.

The Hormonal: The Society

So remember those days in high school where you just wondered what the world would be like if teenagers overthrew their parents and ran everything? The teenagers of The Society got as much, and then some. When the senior class of West Ham High returns from a field trip, they find everyone in their small Connecticut town has vanished, all routes of exit blocked, and communication with the outside world cut off. Has some unseen force kidnapped everyone in town? Or have the students been kidnapped themselves?

With options thin and tensions high, authority falls to Class President Cassandra Pressman (Rachel Keller) to establish order and a functioning society to survive the coming winter. Of course, as with any unsupervised group of teens, passions and insecurities flare as the students investigate the mystery of West Ham, and try to survive. That proves difficult, especially when students turn up murdered.

The Society plays like a lot of teen melodramas, albeit with an interesting sci-fi twist. We recommend it for the show’s most innovative and touching relationship: the love story between the nerdy Sam (Sean Berdy), a deaf student, and the shy footballer Grizz (Jack Mulhern). Their storyline feels both refreshing and sincere, even when the rest of the cast feels like a clan of Twilight refugees. The show is at its best when it focuses on Grizz & Sam’s unlikely love, and when it follows West Ham’s descent into Lord of the Flies-type insanity. Soapy, ridiculous but always compelling, and with a terrific queer romance, The Society deserves a look.

Streams on Netflix.