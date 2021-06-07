WATCH: Love is in the air in the just-released big opening of ‘In The Heights’

The much-anticipated film version of the Broadway smash In the Heights lands in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. As means of whetting appetites, we’ve also got the opening number.

In the Heights follows a group of friends living in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. The handsome bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) dreams and hopes of a better life in the tropics, and scraping and saving money to achieve his dream. He also has eyes for Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) a beautiful employee at the nearby salon. When Usnavi realizes his shop has sold a winning lottery ticket, he rushes to tell Vanessa. As the two finally connect, a citywide blackout plunges everything into chaos.

Summarizing the plot of In the Heights isn’t easy, given its sprawling cast and complex themes of family, cultural identity, romance and living the American Dream. Fortunately, the opening song–the title number, “In The Heights”–does a fine job of introducing Usnavi and his friends. Have a look, and try not to fall in love.

In the Heights opens in theaters and HBO Max June 11.