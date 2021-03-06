John Duff’s home gym, Anthony Ramos’ white briefs, & Noah Beck’s high heels

This week Colorado Governor Jared Polis said ‘yes,’ Meghan Markle dragged the royal family, and Lil Nax X maybe outed Tekashi 6ix9ine. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

John Duff flipped his fins.

Antony Tran took a break.

Kelechi got together with friends.

Michael Atanante stayed in shape.

Enrique Alex exfoliated.

David Christian played with Nickoles Alexander.

Trey Songz checked himself out.

Joel Kim Booster soaked up the sun.

Big Dipper showed off.

Tituss Burgess took in the view.

Anthony Ramos posed for Calvin Klein.

Noah Beck posed for V Man.

Keegan Whicker made breakfast.

Joako Fábrega had coffee.

Seth Falk made a suggestion.

Dwayne Johnson got cupped.

Murad Merali chased the sun.

Derek Chadwick brushed his teeth.

Eliad Cohen practiced his splits.

Cameron Dallas took a dip.

Yasser Marta climbed the stairs.

Guillaume Cizeron geared up.

Joshua Smith embraced his lockdown bod.

Vitor Castro played ball.

Thomas Beattie woke up early.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger reached behind.

And Michael Gunning faced the day.