Meghan Markle speaks out against royal family and doesn’t mince her words

Ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated sit-down with Oprah, broadcaster CBS has released a clip revealing Markle’s real take on some of her in-laws’ behavior.
Namely, that Markle, an LGBTQ ally, believes the British royal family organization, or “The Firm” as she calls them, were complicit in making life a waking hell for her and Harry.
In the teaser, Oprah asks how she feels knowing the palace is watching her speak “her truth.” Markle’s response has a decidedly “they know what they’ve done” tone.
“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said.
“And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already,” Markle added.
An earlier clip shows Oprah saying that “no subject” is off-limits in the interview.
And speaking to how it feels to be regaining some degree of independence, Markle said: “As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is, um, different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes … I’m ready to talk.’”
The two-hour special is set to air on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Cam
The Palace is being so transparent in their attacks on her.
Now, to blunt attention from the Oprah interview they are trying to claim that they are HORRIBLY concerned about one employee who complained about Meghan.
The funny thing, That employee supposedly complained 3 years ago and they did nothing. So it doesn’t sound like it was anything they were concerned about until they needed an attack on her.
Also, until the Palace investigates Prince Andrews multiple accusations of rape and sex with minors and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein I really don’t want to hear about how concerned they are with Meghan Markel.
Lastly, in addition to the racism the British media hit her with the old school sexism is huge. Harry also left, but nobody is attacking him. They paint him as if he is a mind controlled stooge being controlled by this evil black woman.
I think it’s going to be a fun interview.
waldorf
Losing 9 staff in 20 months, her family don’t speak to her, her friends don’t speak to her, see the pattern. You’re welcome to keep Megs, she’s certainly not welcome in the UK.
Jake123
They learn nothing. This was the exact same disgusting behaviour they did to Princess Di. I genuinely think the Royal Family has had its day.
GentlemanCaller
It would be kind of amusing if a modestly-talented American actress was the one who finally brought down the British monarchy.
waldorf
She is certainly an actress and seems to have fooled any on here. She won’t bring down the monarchy, we’ve seen through her.
corgimel
Meggie Poo my dear, it is so hard to believe much of what you spew since you treated your whole family like crap. Apparently the Royals saw thru your BS when you arrived on the scene.
Cam
Except Harry is the 2nd most popular royal, just behind the queen, and he is the one who left because he said the media and palace were attacking his wife just like they did his mother.
So nice try.
waldorf
Absolutely correct, here in the UK Harry was very popular but not now, he is a complete disgrace to his family and his country. I and many of us sincerely hope he never returns to the U.K., even when Megs is bored with him.
Cam
@waldorf
Oh Please, the SUN did 11 attack stories on Meghan in one day. ELEVEN! The Palace losers aren’t fooling anybody. But it’s adorable that you trolls don’t think you’re obvious.
Oh, by the way, we kicked out Trump but you’re still stuck with Boris Johnson.
innocentgay
I think perhaps it’s not how *she* imagined it.
I didn’t think she’d be able to handle it from day one.
If you remain a working Royal, your life and choices are not your own. Duh.
fredk3
harry may have been too young at the time to grasp the magnitude of how badly his mother was treated by the family, but thankfully he knows now and clearly will not forget or forgive. the tax deadbeat useless monarchy is shaking in their bloomers over this one.
justyouandi
Meghan’s return to California was in the master plan for her from Day One. She had no intention of staying in dreary England any longer than she had to when she could be in sunny California living better than she ever could have as an actress. She saw that Harry is not very bright so she hitched her wagon to him and landed herself exactly where she wanted to be in the first place. Of course she played the race-card when there isn’t a word of truth to it, but it always works.
Cam
Another troll name for Monkey1, Roy Ajax, etc…
It’s not surprising that the same troll that defends American anti-LGBTQ bigots, and racists would also take the side of the people that hate the back woman over in England.
Your trolling is pathetic, but at least you’re consistent so we can keep making fun of you.
JED08
Accusing someone that criticizes Meghan of being racist is really dishonest and lazy. Her being bi-racial is one of the very few things about her that I do like. My problem with her is her character. She is guilty of all the misdeeds that she’s accused of. Queen Elizabeth has actually had to bitch Meghan out on numerous occasions for the crap that she pulls, be it about jewelry or treating people badly.
Cam
@JED08
Another troll tactic. “Oh, I really like her because she isn’t white…..now let me push out all of the phony lies about her with no proof”.
(Eye Roll).