Lil Nas X just shared receipts on which rapper slid into his DMs

Lil Nas X went above and beyond simply leaving fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on read when he shared a screenshot of the one-sided conversation with his 9.5 million TikTok followers.
Nas X posted a video in which he exposes Tekashi for sliding into his DMs (twice). He paired it with a screenshot of a homophobic joke Tekashi made at his expense.
Commenting on a headline about China making Covid-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreigners, Tekashi wrote: “Lil nas x entered the chat.”
That’s certainly a different tone than he struck when hitting up Nas X on Instagram.
“Gonna be in ya city soon what ya doing lol?” wrote Tekashi, who accented the question with an upside-down smiley face and heart emojis.
“this you @6ix9ine” Nas X asked in the caption of his post.
It’s the background dancing that really does it for us:
You can’t even be mad at Lil Nas X for semi “outing” him. Tekashi has indulged rape culture in his lyrics and is known to hit on underage girls. While it’s just dumb as hell to try and throw homophobic shade at someone when you were in their DM’s, coming off thirsty. So dumb.
Some of these DL and closeted guys are a mess. Some of these dudes who contend with fluidity, paraphiliacs, dimensions or contractions as far as the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum- they really do fit the stereotypes and are problematic and insecure as hell. All you had to do was keep quiet, but you just couldn’t help throwing a gay joke his way (probably because he had no interests in meeting up with u). This type of shit is partly why my fascination with “straight”, DL or closeted guys died down quickly when I hit 30.