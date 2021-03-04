Lil Nas X just shared receipts on which rapper slid into his DMs

Lil Nas X went above and beyond simply leaving fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on read when he shared a screenshot of the one-sided conversation with his 9.5 million TikTok followers.

Nas X posted a video in which he exposes Tekashi for sliding into his DMs (twice). He paired it with a screenshot of a homophobic joke Tekashi made at his expense.

Commenting on a headline about China making Covid-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreigners, Tekashi wrote: “Lil nas x entered the chat.”

That’s certainly a different tone than he struck when hitting up Nas X on Instagram.

“Gonna be in ya city soon what ya doing lol?” wrote Tekashi, who accented the question with an upside-down smiley face and heart emojis.

“this you @6ix9ine” Nas X asked in the caption of his post.

It’s the background dancing that really does it for us: