WATCH: Queerantine with Leslie Jordan on ‘Duke’s Download’

Who knew we’d all get so uncomfortably comfortable with video chats overnight?

Last week we heard from Leslie Jordan, who’s been keeping his Instagram delightfully entertaining each day – revealing everything from how his mom is embroidering tea towels to pass the time, to experiences in the ’70s taking mind altering substances with friends. What a trip!

Now you can check in with the ever-lovely Jordan again on a recorded Instagram chat with Duke Mason, whose new project ‘Duke’s Downloads’ has him checking in with folks from home. (His first gab was with Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle.)

Hear about Jordan’s upcoming I Love Lucy-themed Will & Grace episode and so much more below: