WATCH: Sarah Kate Ellis, Aydian Dowling & more unpack the wild waters of LGBTQ family life

Starting a family is a monumental decision for anyone, but for people in the LGBTQ community, that decision comes with unique and interesting considerations. In this installment of the OUT for GOOD series, we’re talking to GLAAD’s President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis; entrepreneur, Stacey Stevenson; educational trans creator, Aydian Dowling and social media consultant and creator, Devon Gibby, about all things family. Unpacking everything from how they started the journey to what special traditions they’ve developed along the way, we’ll learn how these families are navigating all of the wild waters that come with LGBTQ family life.

