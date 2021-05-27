WATCH: See why the internet has dubbed this male stripper “Tragic Mike”

While Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is off doing God knows what on the set of his new project, it seems the film’s cultural legacy is still at play out in the world.

And by that we mean at least one male stripper is doing his best Magic Mike impression to the tune of Ginuwine’s “My Pony.”

“Best,” of course, is relative.

A video of the dancer has gone viral on TikTok, and the internet has dubbed him “Tragic Mike.”

Watch below:

And if you watched that thinking “Oh but I wish there was more” you’re in luck. The TikToker uploaded three more clips:

“I’m gonna choose to believe the real stripper got sick, and his good buddy since grade school was like, “I got you”, and just tried his absolute best so his friend wouldn’t lose the payout entirely, because rent’s coming up and sh*t,” hypothesized one commenter.

“Ok but the audience also sucks??? Zero energy gets zero energy back,” observed another.

Food for thought.