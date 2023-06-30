WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ movie trailers that dropped during Pride Month 2023

Image Credit: “Fellow Travelers,’ Showtime

It’s no surprise that Pride Month is often the busiest time of year when it comes to new LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows, but this June also saw its fair share of new trailers for highly anticipated queer projects, proving there’s still plenty of great, gay stuff ahead for 2023.

Throughout the month, we saw new previews for all sorts of up-and-coming queer entertainment—everything from raunchy comedies to sexy, decade-spanning romances to nostalgic documentaries bringing new perspectives to some of our late gay icons, like Rock Hudson and George Michael.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout June, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

One of the most recognizable screen idols from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Rock Hudson stole hearts with charming performances in classics like Giant, Pillow Talk, and All That Heaven Allows. It wasn’t until he died of AIDS in 1985 that the world learned he was was gay. This new documentary aims to tell the full story of the man we thought we all knew, using archival footage and interviews with some of Hudson’s closest friends to honor a life taken from us too soon.

Now available to steam via Max (a.k.a. the former HBO Max).

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music

Continuing an incredible month for great, gay docs on HBO, this entrancing concert film invites us into the theater where, in 2016, legendary artist Taylor Mac and a team of musicians staged an all-day performance honoring the grand tradition of pop music. Harkening back to the days of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” up through Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and beyond, Mac takes us on a one-of-a-kind journey through musical history—like only the queers can.

Now available to steam via Max (a.k.a. the former HBO Max).

WHAM!

Before he set off on his own history-making career, George Michael was one half of Wham!, the pop music duo that quickly became one of the most successful acts of the ’80s. Childhood friends Michael and Andrew Ridgeley started Wham! when they were just teens and almost immediately became international superstars with multiple hit records and sold-out tours over the course of just 5 years. Now, Ridgely and others look back on the band’s legacy and share their untold story in this new documentary.

Stream on Netflix beginning July 5.

Passages

An ode to the chaotic bisexual, Passages follows director Tomas (Franz Rogowski) as he flits between his long-term partner Martin (Ben Whishaw) and Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a woman he meets out one night at the club, with seemingly little concern for either’s needs. The latest from acclaimed indie director Ira Sachs is sexy and darkly funny, dabbling in themes of intimacy, companionship, and artistic ego.

Opens in select theaters on August 4.

Bottoms

Bottoms is the tops—and we guarantee you’ve never seen anything like it. In this outrageous queer dark comedy, unpopular seniors PJ (Bodies Bodies Bodies‘ Rachel Sennott) and Josie (The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri) scheme their way into starting a fight club at their high school—all in the hopes that it’ll help them hook up with cheerleaders. The only problem: They don’t know how to fight.

Premieres in select theaters August 25.

Challengers

Passages isn’t the only steamy love triangle we’re looking forward to this year. A month later, we’ll get to see Challengers, the latest from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino set in the world of professional tennis. It concerns itself with three young players: Best friends Patrick and Art (Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist) and rising tennis superstar Tashi (Zendaya), who they’re both crushing on. After a fateful night together, their tangled three-way relationship plays out over their rising and falling careers.

Opens in theaters everywhere on September 15.

Drive-Away Dolls

After celebrated siblings filmmakers The Coen Brothers began making movies on their own, Joel delivered the grim, impressionistic The Tragedy Of Macbeth, and Ethan goes in the complete opposite direction with a zany, pulpy, queer crime caper. Drive-Away Dolls follows a pair of lesbian besties whose road trip crosses paths with some inept criminals, and it stars queer faves like Colman Domingo, Beanie Feldstein, and Pedro Pascal.

Opens in theaters everywhere on September 22.

Fellow Travelers

We’ve been dying to see this one since it was first announced! Based off a novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers is the story of two closeted gay men who first meet when their working for the government in the ’50s at the height of the Lavender Scare, and follows their intense affair through the decades, from the LGBTQ+ liberation movement to the AIDS crisis. With Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey as our star-crossed lovers, we know this one’s going to get hot!

Slated to premiere on Showtime this fall—date TBA—with simultaneous streaming on Paramount+.