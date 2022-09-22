WATCH: Two gay daddies have some unwanted visitors in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest

Knock, knock!
King of the twist ending M. Night Syamalan returns next year with Knock At The Cabin about a pair of young dads and their daughter away on a weekend retreat (aww!) that turns downright apocalyptic when some mysterious visitors show up (AHHH!). Because nothing good ever happens at a secluded cabin in the woods.
As the sweaty, armed—but notably mild-mannered—visitors put it, they’ve arrived at this particular family’s doorstep to force them to make a “horrible decision.” But wait, there’s more: If they don’t, the visitors believe it will bring about the end of the world.
Sounds pretty twisted, strange, and downright Shyamalan-ian if you ask us!
As we’ve previously reported, the horror stars gay actors Jonathan Groff (Looking, Glee) and Ben Aldridge (the upcoming Spoiler Alert) as the parents who will do anything to protect their daughter (Kristen Cui). Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint, Old‘s Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Landline‘s Abby Quinn play their uninvited guests.
The film is an adaptation of The Cabin At The End Of The World from author Paul Tremblay, which means if you really want to spoil yourself on the “horrible decision” at the film’s core, the answers are out there! But like any Shyamalan movie, the less you know going in, the better.
Knock At The Cabin won’t hit theaters until February 3, 2023. You can watch the first full trailer below:
5 Comments
linedrive
Yikes that looks creepy! Might have to check it out when it hits theaters.
G-Man
I love M. Night Shyamalan’s movies for the most part, this one looks pretty good.
dbmcvey
It’s M Night Shyamalan so we can probably already guess what the decision will be.
bachy
Hmmmm. Every day I battle feelings of anxiety and dread with regard to politics, the economy and public health issues.
Watching this film – and amplifying feelings of anxiety and dread tenfold – is not exactly what I’m currently looking for in entertainment.
Mister Dawson
For someone of my age and sensibilities i am more impress that OUR community is rounding a corner where the LGBT+ community can be front and center in movies without being the comic relief or the tragic victim.
Other medias, especially in the theatre has already paved a path for the normalization of all things LGBT+.
These positive steps in a world that wants to turn back the clock (i e The Radical Right ) on our gains should not go unnoticed.
The arts has a way of changing ones perceptions for good or bad. While we have much greater work ahead of us these type of things give me hope.
Lastly and on a side note i wish someone would point out to the radical right that Jesus was a LIBERAL.