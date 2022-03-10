Woman freaks out after accidentally renting documentary about gay Hollywood escort from local library

A Louisiana woman who lobbied her state library board to remove a documentary about a gay escort has failed miserably.

KATC News reports that Kathy LaFleur of Lafayette, Indiana appealed to a committee of two librarians and a Library Board of Control member to have the film Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood banned from the Indiana Public Library system.

LaFleur gave an impassioned speech before the committee on Wednesday night, labeling the film “appalling” and “trash.”

“I was appalled that y’all would actually have something like that in the library,” she said.

Related: Scotty Bowers, noted queer Hollywood madam, dies at 96

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood details the life of Scotty Bowers, a bisexual former marine and escort to the stars who worked from the Golden Age of Hollywood all the way up to his death in 2019.

The documentary, directed by Matt Tyrnauer, features extensive interviews with Bowers recalling his experiences having sex with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Laurence Olivier, Vincent Price, Carey Grant, and Rock Hudson. The film earned positive notices upon release in 2017, and was nominated for a Queerties Award.

Apparently, Kathy LaFleur didn’t enjoy it as much as we did.

“When you’re reading vulgarity in books, that’s fine,” said LaFleur. “But when you’re watching something and you’re seeing a clip of an actual video of this going on in a movie at a library, I just couldn’t get over that.”

Related: Hollywood legend Scotty Bowers reveals shockingly homoerotic pics from his homoerotic past

LaFleur also insisted that she’s not homophobic because she has a gay daughter.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, as the committee declined to take a vote on the proposal. Others in attendance in the meeting applauded the move.

“I’m very thankful for the lack of motion today and the preservation of the documentary because I agree with everyone that spoke this far that access to knowledge is important,” said local resident Madison Price. “That’s the entire point of the library.”

We happen to agree. Have a look at LeFleur’s rant below.

While you’re here, check out the trailer for Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.