20 fascinating facts that prove Thanksgiving fav ‘Home For The Holidays’ is even gayer than you remember

Image Credit: ‘Home For The Holidays,’ Paramount Pictures

Queer icon Jodie Foster directs the 1995 dramedy, Home For The Holidays, which follows Claudia (Holly Hunter), a down-on-her-luck single mom who returns home for Thanksgiving to her increasingly dysfunctional family. Among them is Tommy (Robert Downey Jr.), an openly gay man with a secret—he got married without telling anyone!

Home For The Holidays, is a biting but ultimately sweet look at a dysfunctional but loving family that learns to deal with its problems, if only for a short time. Compared to the countless Christmastime classics, a film set on and around Turkey Day already feels unique—and considering this one thoughtfully and sensitively touches on LGBTQ+ characters and themes, that makes it even more of a rare bird.

With the holiday season in full swing, click through for 20 fascinating facts about Home For The Holidays…