20 Hookup Abbreviations You Should Know (JIC You Didn’t Already)

If you ever log onto Grindr, SCRUFF, or one of the dozens of other knock-offs only to feel like you’re lost in a sea of newfangled and, at times, completely nonsensical acronyms and internet slang, you’re not alone. What does HMU mean?
These days, people are all about efficiency. We used to write letters. Then we switched to email, which became texts. And now we speak in the gibberish of ABS (abbreviations). They’re quicker. And in the land of hookups, time is of the essence.
So WAFA (without any further ado), scroll down for 20 modern abbreviations to help you decipher WTF (what the f*&%) guys are typing – as well as what they’re really saying – in their messages.
1. BRB
What it means: Be right back.
What it really means: Goodbye forever.
2. HMU
What it means: Hit me up.
What it really means: You’re hot. (Not it doesn’t mean Hold my Unicorn)
3. LOL
What it means: Laugh out loud.
What it really means: This is an awkward text, so I’m going to pretend it’s funny and ditch you.
4. LMK
What it means: Let me know.
What it really means: Yeah right, you’re not gonna let me know.
5. ILYK
What it means: I’ll let you know.
What it really means: This is the last we’ll ever speak of this. This is the last we’ll ever speak forever.
6. ASLP
What it means: Age, sex, location, picture.
What it really means: Age, sex, location, picture.
7. MYOB
What it means: Mind your own business.
What it really means: I’m grouchy and can’t deal right now.
8. NBD
What it means: No big deal.
What it really means: It’s a fucking huge deal!
9. HU
What it means: Hurry up.
What it really means: I’m horny.
10. ITAI
What it means: I’ll think about it.
What it really means: No chance in hell.
11. SG
What it means: Sounds good.
What it really means: You meet all my criteria. Let’s hookup.
12. A3
What it means: Anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
What it really means: Anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
13. ASAP
What it means: As soon as possible.
What it really means: If you don’t get over here immediately, I’m going with plan B.
14. J4T
What it means: Just for today.
What it really means: Seriously, this is a one-time thing unless you are really hot.
15. NMHJC
What it means: Not much here, just chilling.
What it really means: I’m bored, alone and horny.
16. ZZZ
What it means: Sleeping, bored, tired.
What it really means: Your face pic doesn’t excite me.
17. REHI
What it means: Hi, again.
What it really means: You abruptly disappeared earlier. Where did you go? Please talk to me.
18. YOYO
What it means: You’re on your own.
What it really means: I’m really sorry but this just isn’t happening.
19. BF!*
What it means: Bye, Felicia!
What it really means: Fuck off.
*not to be confused with “BF” (no exclamation point) which stands for “boyfriend”
20. AMF
What it means: Adios motherfucker.
What it really means: Adios motherfucker.
Know any other hookup abbreviations? Help your brothers keep up to date in the comments section below.
Kick Emerson
These are almost all new to me
Sweetie Pie
ESAD: Eat shit and die…said to someone who stood you up
Arcamenel
I have never seen a majority of these like ever. I’m 25 and pretty active on social media/dating apps so like…
onthemark
I guess we should thank you for not including PNP.
Julio Zayas III
1898
The last time I saw “rehi” was 15+ years ago in the chat rooms on gay dot com. I find it hard to believe anyone is still using that.
David Campbell
LOL. Kids.
Billy Budd
These are not really used.
da90027
the one I really can’t stand is “SUP” Unless you are a 15 year old gang member you shouldn’t use that one…
Armando Medel
Nayoung Kim
martinbakman
Bye Felicia? Really??
To me, guys that talk like that are destined to become bitter, lonely, old queens.
WAFA, on to the next pieces.
Andrew Rankin
DILLIGAF?
Rolando Canales
Andy Senatus Jean
Jason Sims
Dumb and pessimistic. I never get rejected like that. Just the occasional stop texting back which basically means they’ve got another plan that’s happening faster.
Dakotahgeo
@martinbakman: Thank you! Thank God we didn’t have the internet, sexting, chat rooms when I was growing up. I didn’t have to put up with self-centered little young ankle biters who never grew up.
Gregg Jabarisidiki
I’d rather see something about the constant hi , hello , hi , how’s it going 4 or 5 times .
Robby Chambrella
horrible generation
Lvng1Tor
@Gregg Jabarisidiki: you forgot “sup”
Andy
What about DDF (Drug & Disease Free), DTF (Down To Fuck), 420 (for the pot heads), MWM (Married White Male, replace the W with various races), and LTR (Long Term Relationship)
Andy
@martinbakman: Who is this Felicia everyone keeps talking about? I always think of Felicia Hardy aka The Black Cat from Marvel comics
Andy
@Andy: Oh, I forgot DILF or DILFM (Dad I’d Like to Fuck or Dad I’d Like to Fuck Me)
Clark35
I remember I first saw HMU years ago I thought it had to do with a local university.
odefabioo
QJ201
Seriously a cut and paste posting. Could have been about Tindr.
Where are the MSM or GLBT or SGL acronyms?
K9, CBT, BB, BDSM, T, B, V, PNP, GH, BJ, FF
Jim Shep
YGTBFKM: what it means “You’ve Got to be Fucking Kidding Me”.
Joey DeRuy
can’t at minimum effort spell at least one full word but wants to “hook up” yikes
Gary Sokol
You know in French they use the abbreviations BM and TBM. I assumed bottom and total bottom. Some awkward conversations later I discovered it was “bien membre” and “trÃ¨s bien membre” – big dick and very big dick! Lol
Jacob23
A few others that those in the fabulous, totally liberated hookup life should know:
HIV, STI, HepA, HepB, HepC, AA, 911, DOA.
Have fun!
Alexis Barros
God people are so lazy and can’t type words anymore.
Junior Rosas
One more
SSTTAWUT: Seriously Stop Talking To Anyone Who Uses These
Pete
@Andy: DTF? and RUDTF? are the ones I use most frequently.
Pete
@Jacob23: And for you, Jacob23 FDB (fucking douche-bag!)
Pete
While not abbreviations, other codes guys should be aware of are the PNP ones like ‘skiing’ and ‘lift-passes’.
