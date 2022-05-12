5 times Broadway diva Patti LuPone went off on fools who dared cross her

Broadway diva Patti LuPone recently made headlines for telling an audience member to “get the f-k out” of the theater for not wearing a face mask in accordance with the venue’s COVID-19 policies.

But fans of LuPone know that the actress has a history of public outbursts that are both jaw-dropping and refreshingly blunt. Here are five other times she’s gone off.

2009 – LuPone gets a rogue photographer kicked out of her performance

In 2009, LuPone literally stopped mid-song while performing as Momma Rose in the musical Gypsy to tell an audience member, “Stop taking pictures right now!”

“You heard the announcement,” she yelled. “Who do you think you are?” she continued, to audience applause. She then addressed theater management from the stage, yelling, “Get him out…. How dare you? … I won’t continue if they’re taking pictures.”

She then called for the house lights to be turned on as she pointed out the photographer to security guards. “Three times! Three times you took a picture!” she said to the offender.

After the person was escorted from the theater, she said, “I have to say this: We have forgotten our public manners, and we have forgotten that we are in a community, and this is the theatre, and all of you, every single one of you — except that person — has respect. And I and the rest of this company appreciate it.”

She then resumed her musical number to thunderous applause and cheers.

2015 – LuPone tells a talkative theater member to “shut up”

During LuPone’s solo show at the 54 Below cabaret space in Manhattan, she called out a woman who kept talking even though others had repeatedly shushed the woman to be quiet.

“What? Me?” LuPone finally asked mid-performance. “Okay, I’ll go home.” She then asked the chatty audience member, “What is it, honey? Are you drunk? Are you menopausal?”

When someone said it was the woman’s birthday, LuPone then led the audience in a performance of the “Happy Birthday” song. Afterward, she told the woman,””Happy Birthday. Now shut up.”

2015 – LuPone grabs a texting audience member’s cell phone

While performing in Shows for Days, LuPone saw a woman texting through the play’s entire first act.

“She was oblivious to everybody except her cell phone and her,” LuPone told an ABC News reporter. So, while remaining in character, LuPone walked over to the woman and snatched the phone right out of her hands. An usher eventually returned the phone to the woman during intermission.

“I feel bad for the people who come here to have a theatrical experience and it’s ruined,” LuPone told the reporter.

2017 – LuPone calls Madonna‘s Evita performance a “piece of sh-t”

LuPone, who portrayed Evita Perón in the original 1979 Broadway run of Evita, said that when she saw Madonna’s performance of the musical’s tune “Buenos Aires”, “I thought it was a piece of sh-t.”

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, she added, “Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage. She is a wonderful performer for what she does but she is not an actress. Bang.”

2017 – LuPone offers the BEST reason yet for refusing to perform for Donald Trump

When Variety reporter Mark Malkin asked LuPone why President Trump should see her performance in War Paint she said, “I hope he doesn’t because I won’t perform if he does.”

The reporter asked, “Really? Tell me why.”

She said, smiling, “Because I hate the motherf-ker. How’s that?”