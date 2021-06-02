For $500, Don Jr. will record a cellphone video of anything you want

This just in: Donald Trump Jr. has a new grift.

The ex-president’s homophobic son recently joined Cameo, the online service that allows people to commission video messages from celebrities. For $500, he’ll record whatever kind of video you want, whether it’s a birthday greeting, a pep talk, or a thank you message. You name it!

Because who doesn’t want a 15-second clip of Don Jr. looking glossy eyed and speaking incoherently from his messy kitchen?

In his Cameo profile, Jr. describes himself as a “Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author.” And in a brief introduction video, he says: “Guys, Donald Trump Jr. here. Really excited about being on Cameo. Look forward to communicating with you guys.”

Jr. charges $500 for a standard video or $800 for a 24-hour turn around. And for $20 he’ll send you a DM. His girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is also on the platform, although she charges a much more reasonable $200 per video.

Other Trump surrogates on Cameo include Sean Spicer ($200 per video), George Papadopoulos ($100), Anthony Scaramucci ($55), and Omarosa ($20).

Jr. claims a portion of the proceeds he makes on the video platform will go to the Shadow Warriors Project, a non-profit that provides support to private military security contractors.

Here’s what folx on Twitter have to say about the whole thing…

Nothing says, "I'm a billionaire's son" like doing Cameos for $500 a pop with "a portion" going to support a charity for mercenary soldiers. https://t.co/mT6X2UPVIM — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 2, 2021

Should I pay $500 to have Donald Trump Jr do a cameo where he calls himself a piece of shit — Divided States of amERICa (@ericmichae27) May 26, 2021

?????? Donald Trump Jr. is selling $500 videos of himself to fans on Cameo https://t.co/IIC33PtRKa — Maddie ? (@MarnieRose2) June 2, 2021

where are they now? For $500, the former President’s oldest son firstborn son will send you – or anyone else you select – a personalized greeting. https://t.co/hlzBCtlDU4 — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) May 26, 2021

Wishing white trash couples happy anniversary for $600 a pop is something most billionaires do, right? https://t.co/m1W1M6lZBA — Mr Howard (@MrHoward) June 1, 2021

From grifting the WH and the USA.. to the lower depths of despair! Donald trump Jr. is charging $500 for custom video messages on Cameo, The Sun reports.@DonaldJTrumpJr — stuart (@stuhunter1) June 2, 2021

Does he have an Only Fans page, too???? ? https://t.co/FMiMywaktQ — Lady Di in bubble wrap (@djl4300) June 2, 2021

I can think of 500,000 better things to do with $500.?https://t.co/QEvVIYvVfj — John R Kennedy (@JRK_Media) May 28, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.