A video of “mean gays” rejecting a hook-up goes viral

‘Mean Gays’ Jake Jonez and Aaron Goldenberg (Photo: TikTok)

A comedy video has gone super viral since appearing on TikTok at the start of the weekend. Comedian Aaron Goldenberg and regular collaborator Jake Jonez created the work.

This is not the first time the two men have portrayed their “mean gays” characters: Two queens all too ready to cut someone down with a snide comment or judgemental stare. However, many regarded their latest video as their best yet, and sadly quite “relatable.”

In the skit, they play a couple looking to host a hookup for some fun. However, when their date turns up, he’s not quite what they thought he would be.

The video has had almost 4 million views on TikTok at the time of writing and prompted thousands of comments.

“I know this is just acting but it’s pretty spot on. I feel deeply hurt! Why are people so mean?” was one well-liked comment.

“Why do I get self-conscious while watching these?” said another. “I have to remind myself they’re not about me.”

“This would LAND me in the gym forever,” offered someone else.

On Instagram, someone commented, ”The unflinching judgmental stares have triggered a certain type of PTSD that I didn’t even know that I had. THANKS.”

Pretty soon, the video crossed over to Twitter, with one user calling it “brutal”. It sparked further fierce debate.

There are sexy bald guys. But no one has the right to be mean to anyone. — Good Boy ? (@ZeGoodBoy) September 2, 2023

Mean gays.? You just mean gays — P_A_P_I_T_O (@PapitoCanyon) September 2, 2023

One guy suggested anyone calling the video “relatable” needs “to learn to be embarrassed.” This kicked off plenty more debate over who the video was supposedly attacking.

The people calling this content “relatable” and “an attack” need to learn to be embarrassed. If an experience like this had happened to me I would take it to my grave. https://t.co/weyf2f5OnR — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) September 2, 2023

The only people who should be embarrassed are the ones who’d invite someone over and be rude like this — B (@bryy_baby) September 2, 2023

Weird take… why are we shaming people and telling people to be embarrassed to talk about something that makes them feel discomfort? Talking helps. Talking fights back. Just say you never learned how to deal with your emotions so you bottle everything and go 🙄 — 🖤 (@MalakaiWhite_) September 2, 2023

Goldenberg and Jonez posted a new video this morning of themselves reacting to their viral hit.

Queerty has reached out to Goldenberg to find out if he’s surprised at the reaction his ‘Mean Gays’ work has kicked off.