ouch!

A video of “mean gays” rejecting a hook-up goes viral

By
'Mean Gays' Jake Jonez and Aaron Goldenberg
‘Mean Gays’ Jake Jonez and Aaron Goldenberg (Photo: TikTok)

A comedy video has gone super viral since appearing on TikTok at the start of the weekend. Comedian Aaron Goldenberg and regular collaborator Jake Jonez created the work.

This is not the first time the two men have portrayed their “mean gays” characters: Two queens all too ready to cut someone down with a snide comment or judgemental stare. However, many regarded their latest video as their best yet, and sadly quite “relatable.”

In the skit, they play a couple looking to host a hookup for some fun. However, when their date turns up, he’s not quite what they thought he would be.

@aarongoldyboy

Replying to @mariasoria164 ?they love to host?

? original sound – Aaron Goldenberg

The video has had almost 4 million views on TikTok at the time of writing and prompted thousands of comments.

“I know this is just acting but it’s pretty spot on. I feel deeply hurt! Why are people so mean?” was one well-liked comment.

“Why do I get self-conscious while watching these?” said another. “I have to remind myself they’re not about me.”

“This would LAND me in the gym forever,” offered someone else.

On Instagram, someone commented, ”The unflinching judgmental stares have triggered a certain type of PTSD that I didn’t even know that I had. THANKS.”

Pretty soon, the video crossed over to Twitter, with one user calling it “brutal”. It sparked further fierce debate.

One guy suggested anyone calling the video “relatable” needs “to learn to be embarrassed.” This kicked off plenty more debate over who the video was supposedly attacking.

Goldenberg and Jonez posted a new video this morning of themselves reacting to their viral hit.

@aarongoldyboy

Replying to @Camille ?they’re so brave for this?

? original sound – Aaron Goldenberg

Queerty has reached out to Goldenberg to find out if he’s surprised at the reaction his ‘Mean Gays’ work has kicked off.

Related

Flight attendant goes viral for lip-syncing for his life… and the lives of his passengers!

Ten out of ten for this performance.

WATCH: New York gays and LA gays clash in hilarious video

But what about the poor Chicago gays?