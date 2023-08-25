WATCH: New York gays and LA gays clash in hilarious video

The Homosapien Experience’s Matt Curiano and Brandon Contreras (Photo: YouTube)

YouTubers and TikTokkers The Homo Sapien Experience have teamed up with LA-based Michael Henry and a chum to turn in one of the funniest videos we’ve seen in a while.

Created by Matt Curiano & Brandon Contreras, The Homo Sapiens is a sketch comedy account. In “LA Gays vs. NYC Gays’ they play a couple of New York City queens enjoying some down time in a park.

They bump into Michael Henry and pal Mikey (@oohmikeyy), who have “hiked” from LA and are slurping at their green juice smoothies. Before you can say “Who threw the first brick at Stonewall?”, the East and West Coast gays are throwing expert shade at one another, sniping over the relevant benefits of Fire Island and Palm Springs.

Pity the poor Chicago gay (@yandolopez) who tries to interject and bring peace to the warring gays!

Watch below.

The Homosapienexperience have over 1.3 million followers on TikTok. Fans were loving the hook-up with Michael Henry.

“This is my Marvel multiverse,” joked one follower.

The video also met the approval of Kathy Griffin (who surely has much experience of gay men on both coasts).

“DYINGGGGGGG 😂👏” she replied on TikTok.

Someone else suggested a sequel.

“Now I need to see the arrival of the NOLA Gays to a Big Freedia song. 🤣”