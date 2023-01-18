Aaron Taylor-Johnson is facing cheating rumors in his marriage – & the internet’s cheering him on??

2022 was a year of spectacular cheating scandals. Ned Fulmer entering a “consensual workplace relationship” with an employee got the Try Guys the most attention of their careers, Adam Levine’s cheating sexts were memed into oblivion, and Good Morning America‘s TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have had to lawyer up following their affair leaking.

It seems like 2023 might not be as hard on infidelity — at least, not if it happens to involve Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The Bullet Train actor met his now-wife in 2008 while working on her film Nowhere Boy, when he was either 17 or 18 and she was pushing 40. According to a Sam Taylor-Johnson interview with The Sunday Times UK, she gave him the leading role after a private audition at her home.

She claimed that audition scheduling problems between the two necessitated the one-on-one meeting, saying, “In the end, I was like, ‘OK, he’ll have to come to my home.'”

Their gap in age and the power-imbalanced circumstances under which they met (as well as a seemingly debunked rumor that she was a longtime family friend of his) have led to the relationship being less than popular amongst fans.

Now, their union has been brought back to the zeitgeist forefront following cheating rumors.

Kyle Marisa Roth, a Deuxmoi-esque “gossip advocate” with nearly 8 million TikTok followers, recently posted several blind items about the 32-year-old actor alleging that he’d had an affair with his Bullet Train costar Joey King while on the film’s promotional tour.

The first video has been viewed over a million times in just a day:

Even though the allegations are coming from a rumor account, fans of the actor are virtually celebrating in the streets over the prospect of his infidelity.

The online support for him having an affair is nearly unanimous:

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON CHEATED ON THE OLD LADY??? pic.twitter.com/wzmpvbFJbx — abbie (@finaIghost) January 18, 2023

the streets are saying aaron taylor johnson cheated on grandma pic.twitter.com/HjtrxcxkAP — kie (@criminalplaza) January 18, 2023

WHAT DO YOU MEAN AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON ALLEGEDLY CHEATED ON HIS WIFE PLEASE LET THIS BE TRUE FREE HIM FROM THAT WOMAN — anna 🪶 jegulus ceo (italian version) (@SlRlUSBLACK) January 17, 2023

Cheating is bad, it’s disgusting, it’s some of the worse things you could do to another…unless you’re Aaron Taylor-Johnson then I’ll support it pic.twitter.com/TBtBD6RV7M — Lyric ⁷ 🌸 (@jeonmidoriyaa) January 18, 2023

i don’t support cheating but aaron taylor johnson i hope u had the best time ever pic.twitter.com/gqnwahmeft — sarah ! (@softcrevoid) January 18, 2023

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON CHEATED ON HIS WIFE???? PLS LET TBIS BE THE ONE CHEATING ROOM THAT IS TRUE FREE HIM FROM THAT GRANNY WHO GROOMED HIM pic.twitter.com/D72mrmnEzF — jaymie 🪩 (@redwinegingraIe) January 18, 2023

ALLEGEDLY AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON CHEATED ON HIS WIFE??? THE ONE WITH WHOM HE HAS A TWENTY-THREE YEAR AGE GAP THAT HE MET AT EIGHTEEN??? ykw… LET’S GO CHEATERS LETS GO! — sofia’s booktwt ━✫ cardan’s smudged kohl (@booksessedwhore) January 18, 2023

STREETS ARE SAYING AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON CHEATED ON HIS WIFE

pic.twitter.com/Eco7WjK7Qk — sophie 🌙 (@loversrespite) January 18, 2023

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON CHEATED ON GRANNY? GOOD FOR HIM! pic.twitter.com/NF5SzP3ASP — eden (@enidlupin) January 18, 2023

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON CHEATED ON THAT GRANNY???? ALHAMDULILLAH IVE BEEN WATING FOR THIS MOMENT GOD HEARD ALL MY PRAYERS EVERY TAHAJJUD 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aE98bdoR0X — alisha (@bythegoldclock) January 18, 2023



Whether you support their relationship or not, it’s hard to imagine many would complain about Aaron becoming suddenly available after all these years.

It’s difficult not to root for the actor becoming a free agent when he looks like this:

